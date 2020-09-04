Advanced search

Van driver who failed drugs test arrested after man and woman killed in collision - two children remain in hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:32 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 04 September 2020

A man and woman have died after a fatal collision in Chatteris yesterday (Thursday September 3). The head-on collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, just after 8pm. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

A van driver who failed a roadside drugs test has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man and woman died in a Fenland collision.

The head-on collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, last night (Thursday September 3) just after 8pm.

Emergency services attended but the driver and front seat passenger of the Ford Focus, both in their 30s, died at the scene.

Two children were also in the car. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital, where they remain this morning.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries. The 32-year-old man from Lincoln failed a roadside drugs wipe and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat here: https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH or by calling 101, quoting incident number 478 of September 3.

