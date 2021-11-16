A car was on fire on the A47 near Guyhirn this morning (November 16) causing delays to early morning journeys. The road has now reopened. - Credit: POLICE

A car was on fire on the A47 near Guyhirn this morning (November 16) after it left the road.

The stretch of the road was closed shortly after 7:18am whilst the fire service dealt with the blaze.

The closure caused delays to early morning journeys.

A spokesperson for Fenland police said: “We were called at 7.18am today (16 November) with reports a car was on fire on the A47 near Guyhirn.

“The vehicle had left the road and recovery was arranged.

“No injuries have been reported.

“The incident caused increased congestion in the area, but the road is now open."

People took to social media to offer their thanks to the police for letting them know about the closure online.

One said: "Thank you Officer's for the warning . Please take care and please keep safe."