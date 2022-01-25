Members of the public and colleagues can visit the Guyhirn scheme compound in Wisbech and leave any of their unwanted garments at the gate to be put in a special bra bin. - Credit: National Highways

A major road scheme in Cambridgeshire is calling for individuals to ‘bin their bras’ in aid of breast cancer research.

The team on the National Highways A47 Guyhirn junction scheme has partnered with the charity Against Breast Cancer, and is now asking for your help to support developing countries in Africa and around the world.

Members of the public and colleagues can visit the Guyhirn scheme compound in Wisbech and leave any of their unwanted garments at the gate to be put in a special bra bin.

Alternatively, you can donate to the charity by texting TEXTTRY to 70085 to donate £5, TEXTTRY10 for £10 and TEXTTRY20 for £20.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The UK has 55,920 cases of breast cancer every year, with 11,547 dying from the illness.

"More than three quarters of sufferers survive breast cancer, and a quarter of cases are preventable.

"A quarter of men also develop breast cancer, with 2,670 diagnosed with the disease in 2019."

For every tonne of bras donated, Against Breast Cancer receives £700 to fund its research.

The charity also recycles clothes, used stamps and ink cartridges.

The spokesperson added: “The donated bras will help support small businesses in developing countries such as Ghana and Kenya where they remain expensive to produce, rather than going to landfill.”

The A47 Guyhirn junction improvement is one of six schemes National Highways is completing along the 115-mile route between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.

Three sections of the road will be improved to dual carriageway – in Cambridgeshire between Wansford and Sutton, while the A11 Thickthorn interchange will also be improved.

In Norfolk, roads between Blofield and North Burlingham and between North Tuddenham to Easton will be improved.

Work on the Guyhirn roundabout is due to be completed in spring 2022.

For more information on the works, visit the website.

If you’d like to ‘bin your bra’ and donate to Against Breast Cancer, the address of the Guyhirn work compound is Guyhirn Site Office, Old March Roa, Guyhirn, Wisbech, PE13 4DA.

You can find out more about the appeal by visiting Against Breast Cancer’s website.