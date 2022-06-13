News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:26 PM June 13, 2022
A47, with fields and trees.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died and four others have been hospitalised, following a crash on the A47.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening (June 11) at approximately 11.51pm, near the hamlet of Thorney Toll.

A 29-year-old male was driving a yellow Mercedes A-Class when it crashed with a blue Mercedes Vito.

Paramedics attended the location, but the man from Crawley died at the scene.

Three other men travelling in the A-Class were seriously injured and are now receiving treatment in hospital.

The driver of the blue Mercedes Vito, 47-year-old man from March, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He also remains in hospital, with serious injuries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Full list of road closures for UCI Gran Fondo Tour of Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Recap: A1 slip shuts due to lorry spillage with more roads closed nearby
  3. 3 £60,000 fines after raw sewage kills 2,400 fish 
  1. 4 One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash
  2. 5 Mayor Johnson: 'When the going gets tough I’m not the sort to walk away’ 
  3. 6 Long queues at Peterborough passport office ahead of holiday season
  4. 7 Families flock in their thousands for G's Open Farm Sunday
  5. 8 Bins crisis caused by 'perfect storm'
  6. 9 Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers & CHIC top the bill at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 this weekend
  7. 10 Villagers to oppose farmer's festival and events plan

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A man has died following a collision on the A47 near Thorney Toll on Saturday evening (11 June).

"The 29-year-old man was driving a yellow Mercedes A Class when it was involved in a collision with a blue Mercedes Vito at 11.51pm.

"Paramedics attended but the man, from Crawley, died at the scene.

"Three other men who were travelling in the A Class were seriously injured and are receiving treatment in hospital.

"A 47-year-old man from March has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.

"Anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles in the build up to it, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 600 of 11 June."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
Cambridgeshire Highways
March News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

The scene of the crash near Whittlesey

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

3 children pulled from water after BMW crashes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge Crown Court

Cambridge Crown Court

10-month jail sentence for man found in flat with two missing girls

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Water spread across the road, with a fire engine and members of the fire brigade.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Residential area flooded in March

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Multiple Emergancy Services at the scene of an incident inc Mag Pas. Kings Delph Drove, Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Five pulled from car' that crashed into ditch near Whittlesey

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon