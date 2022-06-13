A man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died and four others have been hospitalised, following a crash on the A47.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening (June 11) at approximately 11.51pm, near the hamlet of Thorney Toll.

A 29-year-old male was driving a yellow Mercedes A-Class when it crashed with a blue Mercedes Vito.

Paramedics attended the location, but the man from Crawley died at the scene.

Three other men travelling in the A-Class were seriously injured and are now receiving treatment in hospital.

The driver of the blue Mercedes Vito, 47-year-old man from March, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He also remains in hospital, with serious injuries.

"Anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles in the build up to it, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 600 of 11 June."