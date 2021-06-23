Tributes paid to 'much loved' Gabija killed in A605 crash
- Credit: LINKEDIN
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" woman who died following a crash on the A605 earlier this month.
The collision, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a white Ford Transit van, happened at just after 6.15am on June 3 between Coates and March.
Emergency services attended but the driver of the car, Gabija Jokubauskaite, 23, of Norwich Road, Wisbech, died at the scene.
In a tribute, Gabija’s family said: “Much loved by everyone who had the privilege to know her.
"Gabija we share all of your joy and sad times.
“We will all keep her in our thoughts as she is greatly missed and leaves a big hole in our family.”
One of Gabija's friends also paid tribute, writing on Facebook: "RIP my lovely friend.
"Life is so unfair and has taken you away too soon only when your big life was just about to begin after your graduation."
The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chat, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 76 of June 3 or call 101.