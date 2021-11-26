Police shut off A605 after 'single vehicle' crash
Published: 8:59 AM November 26, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A major road in the Fens has been closed after a crash.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of a crash on the A605 at King’s Dyke in Whittlesey just after 7.45am today (Friday).
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.46am to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A605 at King’s Dyke.
“Police are currently on scene and the road has been closed in both directions.
“Injuries are unknown at this time.”
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
More to follow.
