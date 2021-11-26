Police have closed the A605 at King's Dyke, Whittlesey after a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

A major road in the Fens has been closed after a crash.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of a crash on the A605 at King’s Dyke in Whittlesey just after 7.45am today (Friday).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.46am to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A605 at King’s Dyke.

#A605 Kings dyke Whittlesey, Closed in both directions due to an RTC, please find an alternative route of travel. — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) November 26, 2021

“Police are currently on scene and the road has been closed in both directions.

“Injuries are unknown at this time.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

