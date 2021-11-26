News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police shut off A605 after 'single vehicle' crash

Daniel Mason

Published: 8:59 AM November 26, 2021
A605 King's Dyke, Whittlesey closed after crash

Police have closed the A605 at King's Dyke, Whittlesey after a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

A major road in the Fens has been closed after a crash. 

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of a crash on the A605 at King’s Dyke in Whittlesey just after 7.45am today (Friday). 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.46am to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A605 at King’s Dyke.  

“Police are currently on scene and the road has been closed in both directions.  

“Injuries are unknown at this time.” 

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. 

More to follow. 

