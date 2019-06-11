Police find smashed-up Vauxhall Astra car left abandoned on Chain Bridge in March

The damaged car which was left abandoned on Chain Bridge in March. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

An investigation is underway after an abandoned damaged car was found in the middle of the road yesterday afternoon.

The silver Vauxhall Astra - which had a damaged front end - was found on Chain Bridge on the outskirts of March at around 1.30pm on June 10.

It took a recovery team nearly four hours to arrive and take the wrecked vehicle - which was blocking one lane entirely - away from the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 1.30pm yesterday to reports of a damaged car which had been abandoned on Chain Bridge in March.

"The car, a silver Vauxhall Astra, was recovered at about 5.10pm."

