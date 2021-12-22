A female cocker spaniel and her seven puppies were removed from a shipping container in Buckinghamshire in October. The were taken to Block Fen Animal Centre and have all found new homes. - Credit: RSPCA

A family of spaniels who were found abandoned in a shipping container and taken to Block Fen Animal Centre in Cambridgeshire have all found new homes in time for Christmas.

A female cocker spaniel and her seven puppies were found living in a shipping container in Buckinghamshire in October by police and RSPCA inspectors.

Mum, Bamboo, and her pups were removed by police and taken in by the team at Block Fen.

Bamboo, Billy, Blaze, Bob, Bertie, Bluebell, Bunty and Thomas went off to their new homes in November and are all settling in well.

RSPCA inspector, Stephanie Law, said: “The dogs were living in completely inadequate conditions shut inside a storage container.

“The door was shut tight meaning it was pitch black inside. They were all underweight and I’m not sure the puppies would’ve survived much longer in that situation.

She added: “Thankfully, they all pulled through and thrived in our care and have now been snapped up by their new families. Their futures look much brighter!

Bluebell - now named Ruby - in her new home with the family's other spaniel, Monty. - Credit: RSPCA

Bluebell – now named Ruby – went to live with Darren Sampson and his family in Bedfordshire.

Darren said: “Ruby is a bright and friendly girl. She loves her walks and enjoys meeting new people and dogs. She adores the children and they adore her.

“She loves to chase our other spaniel, Monty, around. They’re getting on well although sometimes she can annoy him!

“We’ll all be spending Christmas at home together and we can’t wait to see how Ruby reacts to the unwrapping of gifts!”

Patricia Varrall, from Bedfordshire, adopted mum Bamboo, who is now called Rosie.

“We love Rosie very much. We love to walk and enjoy the great outdoors so it’s wonderful to have Rosie with us,” said Patricia.

“We must thank all the staff at RSPCA Block Fen for all their help and guidance and their faith in us to allow adoption.”

Tiffany Saunders, kennel supervisor at Block Fen, said: “These dogs were very lucky to be found just in time and, thankfully, they all survived.

“While they didn’t have a good start in life, things are now looking much brighter for these dogs.

“We’re so glad they’re all settling into their new homes in time for a magical Christmas.”