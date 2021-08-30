gallery

Published: 10:28 AM August 30, 2021

The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time - Credit: © Terry Harris

Hundreds enjoyed state-of-the-art new LED lighting at Peterborough Cathedral’s 21st Century ABBA concert last night thanks to a £60,000 grant.

The cash was made available to the cathedral by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The cathedral also plans a programme of planting and other outdoor improvements to the site.

The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The colourful LED display, curated by Elite Electrical Eastern who installed the system, allows a diversity of colour to be achieved on the west front via simple digital controls.

As a result of the new system, the cathedral can now more easily be lit to mark special themes and associated events.

You may also want to watch:

The next occasion for this will be when the west front is lit in pink and blue for the Baby Loss Awareness service on October 9.

The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris





The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris





The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “It’s wonderful to see this new lighting in place.

“I know it has taken much hard work and dedication from the team at Elite Electrical Eastern who have gone over and above to ensure that the lighting system not only works well but is a credit to the architecture of the building.

“With their help, and thanks to the grant that has enabled us to embark on this project, the cathedral can continue to be a visible landmark for the city.”

The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

He added: “During the pandemic many of us have come to recognise our need for tranquil green spaces and beautiful outdoor locations.

“The cathedral grounds are a special, ancient place and it is a joy to take steps to share them more widely.”

Peter Poli, managing director of Elite Electrical Eastern, said: “The opportunity to work on a world-renowned, historic building doesn’t come along very often.

“So, when the team at Peterborough Cathedral contacted us to install a bespoke lighting system, we felt honoured to take on the challenge.

The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

“During the initial site survey, we were struck by how the sunlight bathed the building. It was a breath-taking spectacle.





The magnificent west front of Peterborough Cathedral is lit by a new state-of-the-art LED lighting system for the first time on Sunday 29th August 2021, viewed by guests as they watch the popular 21st Century ABBA concert. , Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

“Our brief was to create that same wow factor; for the building to be enjoyed as much when the sun goes down and continue to take pride of place in the city.”