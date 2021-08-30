gallery
£60,000 answers prayer ‘Lighten our darkness, we beseech thee, O Lord’
Hundreds enjoyed state-of-the-art new LED lighting at Peterborough Cathedral’s 21st Century ABBA concert last night thanks to a £60,000 grant.
The cash was made available to the cathedral by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
The cathedral also plans a programme of planting and other outdoor improvements to the site.
The colourful LED display, curated by Elite Electrical Eastern who installed the system, allows a diversity of colour to be achieved on the west front via simple digital controls.
As a result of the new system, the cathedral can now more easily be lit to mark special themes and associated events.
The next occasion for this will be when the west front is lit in pink and blue for the Baby Loss Awareness service on October 9.
The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “It’s wonderful to see this new lighting in place.
“I know it has taken much hard work and dedication from the team at Elite Electrical Eastern who have gone over and above to ensure that the lighting system not only works well but is a credit to the architecture of the building.
“With their help, and thanks to the grant that has enabled us to embark on this project, the cathedral can continue to be a visible landmark for the city.”
He added: “During the pandemic many of us have come to recognise our need for tranquil green spaces and beautiful outdoor locations.
“The cathedral grounds are a special, ancient place and it is a joy to take steps to share them more widely.”
Peter Poli, managing director of Elite Electrical Eastern, said: “The opportunity to work on a world-renowned, historic building doesn’t come along very often.
“So, when the team at Peterborough Cathedral contacted us to install a bespoke lighting system, we felt honoured to take on the challenge.
“During the initial site survey, we were struck by how the sunlight bathed the building. It was a breath-taking spectacle.
“Our brief was to create that same wow factor; for the building to be enjoyed as much when the sun goes down and continue to take pride of place in the city.”