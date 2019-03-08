Advanced search

Police commissioner Ablewhite heads to No 10 to discuss police numbers - will Cambridgeshire get as he hopes 200 new officers?

PUBLISHED: 17:22 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 07 August 2019

Cambs police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite was at No 10 this week to meet with other police commissioners (including David Lloyd of Hertfordshire) to discuss with prime minister Boris Johnson an increase in police officers across the county. Picture; JASON ABLEWHITE

Archant

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has told his Conservative colleagues he hopes Cambridgeshire will get up to 200 new police officers.

Mr Ablewhite is hopeful the cash to recruit and train them will come from the Government following Boris Johnson's pledge to recruit up to 20,000 officers nationwide.

Earlier today Mr Ablewhite tweeted: "Great meeting yesterday with colleagues at 10 Downing Street talking about the proposal of 20,000 new police officers."

These additional officers will help our police forces to cut crime and provide better outcomes for victims," said Mr Ablewhite.

"From my discussions with members of the public across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, I know that this is what communities want to see.

Final numbers for Cambridgeshire are yet to be confirmed by the new prime minister pledged recruitment would begin as early as next month.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "Since November, we have welcomed 124 new officers to the force, with more set to join in September.

"With an ever-growing demand on policing, we remain committed to building trust and confidence within our communities and welcome the opportunities and challenges posed by an increase in officers."

