Advanced search

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend's hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

PUBLISHED: 17:20 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 05 November 2019

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

Archant

The reign of terror meted out by a 24-year-old man to his girl friend included pulling out her hair, taking her wages, limiting access to food and physically assaulting her.

At Cambridge Crown Court today Alexander Smith-Sturgess was jailed for three years.

PC Andrea Farnes said: "His actions were nothing short of vile and I would like to applaud the bravery the victim has shown throughout this investigation.

"She has been forced to endure unspeakable acts of cruelty from someone she loved and trusted. I hope this sentence gives her the space she needs to move on with her life."

Smith-Sturgess was living with the victim in their Cambridgeshire home when concerned neighbours heard screaming and called police at about 11pm on June 13, a court heard.

Officers arrived and spoke to the couple, who claimed they had just been arguing about money.

The following day, the victim spoke to a friend and revealed how Smith-Sturgess had been increasingly abusive at home.

You may also want to watch:

As she discussed Smith-Sturgess' behaviour, she removed her makeup to reveal bruising on her face.

She told the friend how he had subjected her to degrading treatment, including taking her wages and limiting her access to food.

When asked if she had any other bruising, the victim replied "yes, I hurt all over." She pulled back her hair to reveal marks on her neck and showed the friend where she had missing patches of hair that had been pulled from her head by Smith-Sturgess.

Smith-Sturgess, of Samuel Jones Crescent, St Neots, was arrested on June 22 and released on bail with the condition not to contact the victim or her family.

Less than a week later he visited the home of the victim's parents. The victim's father met him at the door and called the police, prompting Smith-Sturgess to flee. He was arrested the following day.

At court, Smith-Sturgess admitted two counts of assault occasioning actually bodily harm, common assault and controlling and coercive behaviour over a 12-month period.

A police spokesman said: "We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247"

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse

Most Read

From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

Armed cops and police helicopter joins high-speed 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire as two are arrested

Arrests have been made following a 100mph car chase in Peterborough earlier this morning (November 5). Picture: Archant/Casey Gutteridge/File

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

How Sainsbury’s tried to back pedal on Whittlesey store – and the ‘risible’ offer to scupper the deal

Whittlesey 'supermarket-gate'. How it was dubbed during the protracted battle to deliver a Sainsbury's supermarket in Whittlesey. A High Court hearing is due to end today with 4-6 weeks for the judgement.

Most Read

From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

Armed cops and police helicopter joins high-speed 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire as two are arrested

Arrests have been made following a 100mph car chase in Peterborough earlier this morning (November 5). Picture: Archant/Casey Gutteridge/File

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

How Sainsbury’s tried to back pedal on Whittlesey store – and the ‘risible’ offer to scupper the deal

Whittlesey 'supermarket-gate'. How it was dubbed during the protracted battle to deliver a Sainsbury's supermarket in Whittlesey. A High Court hearing is due to end today with 4-6 weeks for the judgement.

Latest from the Cambs Times

INTERVIEW: Nineties boyband a1 talk new tour, album and reuniting 20 years on

Boyband a1 famous for hits such as Caught in the Middle and Same Old Brand New You are currently living their best lives with sold-out UK arena dates for their 20th anniversary. Picture: HUSH PR

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

‘My health has to come first,’ says Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill as he cancels end of year fight due to ‘health issues’

Chatteris boxing star Jordan Gill has revealed he will not be fighting again until 2020 due to ill health. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images

Crimes at Cambridgeshire churches total more than 224 in two years - including violent and sexual assaults

Crimes at Cambridgeshire churches total more than 224 in two years. Lead was stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon earlier this year. Picture: Cambs police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists