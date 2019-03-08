Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend's hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse. Archant

The reign of terror meted out by a 24-year-old man to his girl friend included pulling out her hair, taking her wages, limiting access to food and physically assaulting her.

At Cambridge Crown Court today Alexander Smith-Sturgess was jailed for three years.

PC Andrea Farnes said: "His actions were nothing short of vile and I would like to applaud the bravery the victim has shown throughout this investigation.

"She has been forced to endure unspeakable acts of cruelty from someone she loved and trusted. I hope this sentence gives her the space she needs to move on with her life."

Smith-Sturgess was living with the victim in their Cambridgeshire home when concerned neighbours heard screaming and called police at about 11pm on June 13, a court heard.

Officers arrived and spoke to the couple, who claimed they had just been arguing about money.

The following day, the victim spoke to a friend and revealed how Smith-Sturgess had been increasingly abusive at home.

As she discussed Smith-Sturgess' behaviour, she removed her makeup to reveal bruising on her face.

She told the friend how he had subjected her to degrading treatment, including taking her wages and limiting her access to food.

When asked if she had any other bruising, the victim replied "yes, I hurt all over." She pulled back her hair to reveal marks on her neck and showed the friend where she had missing patches of hair that had been pulled from her head by Smith-Sturgess.

Smith-Sturgess, of Samuel Jones Crescent, St Neots, was arrested on June 22 and released on bail with the condition not to contact the victim or her family.

Less than a week later he visited the home of the victim's parents. The victim's father met him at the door and called the police, prompting Smith-Sturgess to flee. He was arrested the following day.

At court, Smith-Sturgess admitted two counts of assault occasioning actually bodily harm, common assault and controlling and coercive behaviour over a 12-month period.

