Advanced search

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

PUBLISHED: 11:35 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 16 November 2020

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Archant

A 49-year-old pilot says his inexperience of landing on an obstacle laden farm strip was the cause of an accident that ended with his light aircraft coming to rest in a water filled dyke.

It happened at Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, and around where the Whittlesey to Thorney road crosses the river; the Dog and Doublet is nearby.

The accident investigators’ report says the pilot applied the wheel brakes “but the left wing became caught in long grass.

“The aircraft yawed to the left, veering off the runway and striking several concrete posts and barbed wire fencing.

“It dropped into a water filled dyke on the north side of the runway and the canopy detached, with the aircraft remaining upright”.

Both the pilot and passenger were uninjured and were able to vacate the aircraft unassisted, says the report.

The report has been compiled by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch that investigates civil aircraft accidents.

Its report notes that “the pilot considered that a lack of experience of landing on a farm strip with obstacles, such as the trees close to the threshold, had caused the aircraft to touch down further into the runway than expected”.

You may also want to watch:

Encountering the bump in the runway surface and touching down close to the left edge of the runway led to the left wing entering the long grass, says the report.

The pilot had flown from a private farm strip east of Alconbury airfield on June 9.

The flight was uneventful and, on arrival, the pilot flew a normal approach but with a planned go-around to check the runway before landing.

The pilot told the inquiry the tall trees near the runway threshold were noted, as was the direction of the wind, which was from the east and down the runway.

A second approach was made but, due to other traffic, another go-around was flown.

“The third approach was commenced with full flap selected on finals, and with an approach speed of 65 KIAS reducing to 50-55 KIAS over the threshold,” says the report.

“The need to ensure a safe margin over the trees caused the aircraft to touch down approximately half-way along the 770 m grass strip where it went over a bump, causing it to bounce and land back on the left side of the runway.”

The plane involved was a 15-year-old Pioneer 300, G-CDSD.

One flying club that has used the airstrip says in its review that “the main hazard at Wallis is the sheep that graze the land”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Town council report - if agreed- could be first stage to new relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Couple offer some much needed light relief

The house of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, decorated with hundreds of Christmas lights to spread a little cheer and start the Christmas festivities early. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Town council report - if agreed- could be first stage to new relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Couple offer some much needed light relief

The house of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, decorated with hundreds of Christmas lights to spread a little cheer and start the Christmas festivities early. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Cambs Times

Runners swap trainers for walking boots and rucksacks in 10-mile charity run

Members of Three Counties Running Club donned their walking boots and weighted rucksacks for charity, while other runners have completed or are completing other challenges. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

High school students and staff take part in national Covid-19 study

Students and staff at Marshland High School are taking part in a major national testing programme to help track the spread of Covid-19. Pictures: Terry Harris / Antony Kelly

Council calls on Fenland residents to save through garden waste service

Fenland District Council is encouraging residents to sign up to their garden waste ‘brown bin’ service, which starts in April 2021. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Cathedral Christmas gift fair goes virtual

Ely Cathedral’s annual Christmas gift and food fair has gone virtual this year because of the pandemic. It is online until December 20. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL