Advanced search

Police and Crime Commissioner says vital support services are still available despite coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:51 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 01 April 2020

Acting Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Ray Bisby (pictured) says vital support services for victims of crime are still available despite the coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Acting Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Ray Bisby (pictured) says vital support services for victims of crime are still available despite the coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Archant

Support services for victims of crime are still available, acting Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Ray Bisby has said.

Mr Bisby has released a statement today (April 1) in a bid to reassure people that services commissioned through his office are still accessible during the COVID-19 emeergency.

Whilst we stay at home, staff providing services to victims of crime across Cambridgeshire are working remotely to ensure victims continue to receive the support they need.

Face-to-face support in people’s homes and community settings has been suspended in line with the current public health regulations, however advice lines and websites continue to operate as usual with skype counselling also an option.

Mr Bisby said: “I would like to take this opportunity to reassure you and your family that we are still here and ready to support you and that our services are still open as usual, despite being delivered differently.

“While the Coronavirus health emergency impacts on all of us, for anyone experiencing crime, this can be a particularly anxious time, especially for those experiencing domestic violence.

“I want to remind anyone who finds themselves a victim of crime that we are doing everything we can to ensure critical support and advice continues to be provided to those who need it most throughout this health crisis.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of crime, you can receive free and confidential emotional and practical support from the police-led Victim and Witness Hub to help you cope and recover from your experience.”

Services offered by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership are also running as normal with a few changes made to keep staff and volunteers safe and well.

Norah Al-Ani, director of Cambridge Rape Crisis said: “We want to reassure survivors of rape, child sexual abuse and all forms of sexual violence that we are still here, and you are not alone.”

Services that continue to be provided:

•Email support service open as usual

•Telephone Helpline service open as normal (please note the Cambridge Helpline is temporary suspended while a new system is installed so the service can be delivered remotely but this is expected to be done quickly)

•Emotional support service running as normal with all support offered over the phone or online

•Independent Sexual Violence Advocacy service (ISVA) working as normal with all support being offered over the phone or online

•Counselling services are also working as normal with all support now being offered over the phone or online.

There is also a range of self-help resources available on the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership website: www.caprcp.org.uk.

Mr Bisby added: “This is a challenging time but please bear with us. In an emergency, where you or a family member is in immediate danger, you should always contact the police dialling 999.”

Anyone wishing to access victim support can call the Freephone advice number on 0800 781 6818 or email: victimandwitnesshub@cambs.pnn.police.uk.

There is also online advice on the Victims Services website which provides details of other local and national organisations providing specialist support: www.cambsvictimservices.co.uk/.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Conflicting views about whether markets remain open across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia as new closures announced

Cambridge market - OPEN

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Parents make window in fence for children to safely see each other amid coronavirus pandemic

Bethany and Sophie Henry-Elliott aged 9 and 5 with Lily and Emily Furnell aged 7 and 4 thanks to a window installed in their garden fence. Picture: Terry Harris

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Most Read

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Conflicting views about whether markets remain open across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia as new closures announced

Cambridge market - OPEN

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Parents make window in fence for children to safely see each other amid coronavirus pandemic

Bethany and Sophie Henry-Elliott aged 9 and 5 with Lily and Emily Furnell aged 7 and 4 thanks to a window installed in their garden fence. Picture: Terry Harris

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police and Crime Commissioner says vital support services are still available despite coronavirus pandemic

Acting Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Ray Bisby (pictured) says vital support services for victims of crime are still available despite the coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Blind people excluded from Government’s ‘vulnerable people’ list, warns charity

Cam Sight sign

Coronavirus forces cancellation of this year’s Chatteris Midsummer Festival

All the fun at the fair  hundreds lined the high street in Chatteris for the towns annual midsummer festiva last year. This year's festival has been cancelled because of coronavirus. . Picture: ARCHANT

Police announce ‘new remote arrests’ using drones in hilarious April Fools tweet

The made-up device said to be used in order to make remote arrests by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: Twitter/@CambsRuralCops

Former MEP Richard Howitt treated in Cambridge hospital for coronavirus

Walk about in Ely during the 2016 election, Richard Howitt MEP, chats to locals. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24