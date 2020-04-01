Police and Crime Commissioner says vital support services are still available despite coronavirus pandemic

Support services for victims of crime are still available, acting Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Ray Bisby has said.

Mr Bisby has released a statement today (April 1) in a bid to reassure people that services commissioned through his office are still accessible during the COVID-19 emeergency.

Whilst we stay at home, staff providing services to victims of crime across Cambridgeshire are working remotely to ensure victims continue to receive the support they need.

Face-to-face support in people’s homes and community settings has been suspended in line with the current public health regulations, however advice lines and websites continue to operate as usual with skype counselling also an option.

Mr Bisby said: “I would like to take this opportunity to reassure you and your family that we are still here and ready to support you and that our services are still open as usual, despite being delivered differently.

“While the Coronavirus health emergency impacts on all of us, for anyone experiencing crime, this can be a particularly anxious time, especially for those experiencing domestic violence.

“I want to remind anyone who finds themselves a victim of crime that we are doing everything we can to ensure critical support and advice continues to be provided to those who need it most throughout this health crisis.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of crime, you can receive free and confidential emotional and practical support from the police-led Victim and Witness Hub to help you cope and recover from your experience.”

Services offered by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership are also running as normal with a few changes made to keep staff and volunteers safe and well.

Norah Al-Ani, director of Cambridge Rape Crisis said: “We want to reassure survivors of rape, child sexual abuse and all forms of sexual violence that we are still here, and you are not alone.”

Services that continue to be provided:

•Email support service open as usual

•Telephone Helpline service open as normal (please note the Cambridge Helpline is temporary suspended while a new system is installed so the service can be delivered remotely but this is expected to be done quickly)

•Emotional support service running as normal with all support offered over the phone or online

•Independent Sexual Violence Advocacy service (ISVA) working as normal with all support being offered over the phone or online

•Counselling services are also working as normal with all support now being offered over the phone or online.

There is also a range of self-help resources available on the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership website: www.caprcp.org.uk.

Mr Bisby added: “This is a challenging time but please bear with us. In an emergency, where you or a family member is in immediate danger, you should always contact the police dialling 999.”

Anyone wishing to access victim support can call the Freephone advice number on 0800 781 6818 or email: victimandwitnesshub@cambs.pnn.police.uk.

There is also online advice on the Victims Services website which provides details of other local and national organisations providing specialist support: www.cambsvictimservices.co.uk/.