Active Learning Trust covering schools in Cambridgeshire appoints new CEO

Active Learning Trust covering schools in Cambridgeshire appoints new CEO. Cromwell Community College in Chatteris recently joined the trust. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A new chief executive has been appointed of a trust that looks after schools across Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Chamberlain has been appointed as the new CEO of The Active Learning Trust taking over from interim chief executive Clive Bush in Autumn 2019.

It comes as former CEO Gary Peile sadly passed away from cancer earlier this year.

Mr Chamberlain has extensive experience in the academy sector and is currently the CEO of Challenger Multi Academy Trust, a partnership of eight primary and secondary phase schools in Bedfordshire and Essex.

You may also want to watch:

He was also director of education for the East of England in a large multi academy trust, responsible for the work of fifteen primary, secondary and special academies, as well as holding a position as a national leader of governance.

Mr Chamberlain said: "The Active Learning Trust has established a strong and collaborative partnership of schools across the region and I look forward to working with the schools, colleagues and their communities over the coming months."

Mr Bush, interim chief executive of The Active Learning Trust, said: "We are delighted to have appointed Stephen as our new CEO.

"He brings a wealth of experience from leading similarly collaborative multi-academy trusts, and of the local communities where our schools are based.

"We look forward to welcoming him into the trust in the new school year and continuing the excellent work of the trust and our schools."