Man charged with theft after alcohol worth £1,500 stolen from Tesco

PUBLISHED: 17:06 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 12 October 2020

Adam Bishop Bridges, 31, has been charged with theft after more than £1,500 worth of alcohol was stolen from Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March, on Friday night (October 9). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been charged with theft after more than £1,500 worth of alcohol was stolen from a Tesco store in Fenland.

Adam Bishop Bridges, 31, was arrested at the superstore in Hostmoor Avenue, March, on Friday night (October 9) in connection with three instances of shoplifting of alcohol amounting to £1,573.

Bishop Bridges, of Woodcock Close in Haverhill, Suffolk, has since been charged with two counts of theft and one count of attempted theft of alcohol from Tesco superstore, relating to incidents on August 2, October 8 and 9 this year.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 23, with conditions not to go to the superstore in March.

