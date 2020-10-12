Man charged with theft after alcohol worth £1,500 stolen from Tesco

Adam Bishop Bridges, 31, has been charged with theft after more than £1,500 worth of alcohol was stolen from Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March, on Friday night (October 9). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been charged with theft after more than £1,500 worth of alcohol was stolen from a Tesco store in Fenland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Bishop Bridges, 31, was arrested at the superstore in Hostmoor Avenue, March, on Friday night (October 9) in connection with three instances of shoplifting of alcohol amounting to £1,573.

You may also want to watch:

Bishop Bridges, of Woodcock Close in Haverhill, Suffolk, has since been charged with two counts of theft and one count of attempted theft of alcohol from Tesco superstore, relating to incidents on August 2, October 8 and 9 this year.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 23, with conditions not to go to the superstore in March.