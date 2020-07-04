Team Addenbrooke’s! Virtual challenge launched to celebrate NHS’ 72nd birthday

Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust are launching a virtual challenge to support the Cambridgeshire hospital to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

Team Addenbrooke’s is challenging people to run, walk or cycle 7.2 miles in one go or take on 72km in one month to raise charity cash.

A spokesman said: “You can take part at any time and a minimum of £100 in sponsorship for Addenbrooke’s and the Rosie hospitals is encouraged.

“Alongside supporting our hospitals, you will also receive a ‘Team Addenbrooke’s’ medal.

“The only requirement is that all participants must follow Government guidelines on exercise and social distancing.

“There are other ways to join Team Addenbrooke’s. How about holding a virtual sports day featuring old favourites such as the three-legged race, sack race and egg and spoon race?”

Emily Willdigg, ACT’s community relationships lead, said: “Our amazing fundraisers have proved how much they love the hospitals by coming up with a multitude of ingenious ways to show their support in such difficult times.

“We’ve seen everything from a fancy-dress postie to Disney birthday parties on zoom to virtual relay races.

“We really hope they will get behind us once again by joining Team Addenbrooke’s and taking on a virtual challenge!”

Whatever your challenge idea, join Team Addenbrooke’s today! Email fundraising@act4addenbrookes.org.uk or visit www.helpyourhospital.co.uk/72