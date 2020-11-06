2,500 homes visited by police in high crime areas to offer words of advice

Stolen car recovered. Part of crime prevention theme day by Cambridgeshire police, who hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

More than 2,500 homes across Cambridgeshire were visited as part of a day of action to tackle burglary and vehicle crime.

Letters were hand delivered to households in areas which have seen recent crimes.

Three hundred homes in Wisbech received the letter as well as 800 across Huntingdon, St Ives, and Brampton, and 150 across South Cambridgeshire villages.

Alan Paul, chair of Neighbourhood Watch in Peterborough, said: “This is what Neighbourhood Watch is all about, it’s a key role preventing crime in our communities and we’re pleased to help out.

“In Peterborough alone, we have more than 300 schemes who are a vital part of their neighbourhoods and help create communities where everyone feels safe.”

A ‘Safer Streets’ event was held in Cambridge, supported by Neighbourhood Watch, which was attended by about 120 people.

Carol Aston, Design Out Crime Officer for the force, said: “Our main aim is to make sure people feel safe in their homes, especially if they have been burgled.

“We work really hard to offer advice and promote crime prevention, which is why we have been holding events such as this one.”

In Peterborough, two boys aged 12 and 13 were given community resolutions – by way of sending an apology letter – by the Acquisitive Crime Team for a dwelling burglary in Bretton in August.

In the south of the county, the Acquisitive Crime Team interviewed two men voluntarily in connection with burglary and vehicle crimes.

Both men, who are in their 20s, have been reported for dwelling burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and six theft from motor vehicle offences.

The team also recovered a stolen Ford Transit van which had been taken from a building site in Little Gransden on Tuesday (November). It was found in Chesterton on false number plates.

DCI Leigh Allman said: “Despite a combination of the teams’ hard work to bring offenders to justice and us having seen a reduction in burglary and vehicle crime offences across the county this year compared to the last two years.

“We must not be complacent. My plea is for people to take a read through our advice.”

