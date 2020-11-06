Advanced search

2,500 homes visited by police in high crime areas to offer words of advice

PUBLISHED: 09:44 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 06 November 2020

Stolen car recovered. Part of crime prevention theme day by Cambridgeshire police, who hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Stolen car recovered. Part of crime prevention theme day by Cambridgeshire police, who hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

More than 2,500 homes across Cambridgeshire were visited as part of a day of action to tackle burglary and vehicle crime.

Crime prevention advice was the theme of a day of action by Cambridgeshire police, with hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Crime prevention advice was the theme of a day of action by Cambridgeshire police, with hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Letters were hand delivered to households in areas which have seen recent crimes.

Three hundred homes in Wisbech received the letter as well as 800 across Huntingdon, St Ives, and Brampton, and 150 across South Cambridgeshire villages.

Alan Paul, chair of Neighbourhood Watch in Peterborough, said: “This is what Neighbourhood Watch is all about, it’s a key role preventing crime in our communities and we’re pleased to help out.

“In Peterborough alone, we have more than 300 schemes who are a vital part of their neighbourhoods and help create communities where everyone feels safe.”

Crime prevention advice was the theme of a day of action by Cambridgeshire police, with hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Crime prevention advice was the theme of a day of action by Cambridgeshire police, with hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

A ‘Safer Streets’ event was held in Cambridge, supported by Neighbourhood Watch, which was attended by about 120 people.

Carol Aston, Design Out Crime Officer for the force, said: “Our main aim is to make sure people feel safe in their homes, especially if they have been burgled.

“We work really hard to offer advice and promote crime prevention, which is why we have been holding events such as this one.”

In Peterborough, two boys aged 12 and 13 were given community resolutions – by way of sending an apology letter – by the Acquisitive Crime Team for a dwelling burglary in Bretton in August.

Crime prevention advice was the theme of a day of action by Cambridgeshire police, with hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Crime prevention advice was the theme of a day of action by Cambridgeshire police, with hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

In the south of the county, the Acquisitive Crime Team interviewed two men voluntarily in connection with burglary and vehicle crimes.

Both men, who are in their 20s, have been reported for dwelling burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and six theft from motor vehicle offences.

The team also recovered a stolen Ford Transit van which had been taken from a building site in Little Gransden on Tuesday (November). It was found in Chesterton on false number plates.

DCI Leigh Allman said: “Despite a combination of the teams’ hard work to bring offenders to justice and us having seen a reduction in burglary and vehicle crime offences across the county this year compared to the last two years.

Crime prevention advice was the theme of a day of action by Cambridgeshire police, with hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICECrime prevention advice was the theme of a day of action by Cambridgeshire police, with hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

“We must not be complacent. My plea is for people to take a read through our advice.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Delays after tractor trailer overturns and sheds its load on A141 roundabout

The vehicle which caused delays on the A141 between March and Wimblington was a tractor trailer. Picture: Dan Martin / Gordon Alderson

Cafe opens day before second lockdown

No 29 cafe has opened in Manea - just one day before a second national Covid-19 lockdown. Caroline Barnes, manager (left) is pictured with the family team. Picture: JANE BARNES

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Multiple vehicles go up in flames as garage blaze spreads to stack of tyres

Multiple vehicles, a stack of tyres and a building caught fire at Breakers salvage garage in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Tara Rose

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Delays after tractor trailer overturns and sheds its load on A141 roundabout

The vehicle which caused delays on the A141 between March and Wimblington was a tractor trailer. Picture: Dan Martin / Gordon Alderson

Cafe opens day before second lockdown

No 29 cafe has opened in Manea - just one day before a second national Covid-19 lockdown. Caroline Barnes, manager (left) is pictured with the family team. Picture: JANE BARNES

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Multiple vehicles go up in flames as garage blaze spreads to stack of tyres

Multiple vehicles, a stack of tyres and a building caught fire at Breakers salvage garage in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Tara Rose

Latest from the Cambs Times

2,500 homes visited by police in high crime areas to offer words of advice

Stolen car recovered. Part of crime prevention theme day by Cambridgeshire police, who hand delivered letters to homes where crime is rife; some arrests were made too. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Prisoner gets ‘top up’ sentence for throwing bucket of human waste at guard

Jacob ODell, 24, jailed for an extra 18 months for throwing a bucket full of human waste at a female guard. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Builders appeal for help to find stolen teleporter that could cost £10,000 to replace

A building firm is on the hunt to find its teleporter after it was stolen from a site they were working at on Mill Road, Walpole Highway. CCTV footage also shows a silver Mini Cooper leaving the scene. Pictures: KL RINGER BUILDING & GROUNDWORKS LTD

Work to start immediately on new zebra crossing as part of £900,000 agreed for town wide improvements

The county council said in a report that there are insufficient crossing facilities for both pedestrians and cyclists at the staggered crossroads of St. Peter’s Road/Upwell Road (B1099), Elwyn Road, and Eastwood Avenue,

Memories are made of this says sweet shop owner as care home residents enjoy a nostalgic treat

The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Andrew Lynn was joined by Woodward’s Confection Shop, Nathaniel Woodward in Wisbech to deliver the Sweet Memories sweeties to care home residents and staff. Picture; TINA GAMBELL