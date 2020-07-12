Looking good - the Fenland car boot social distancing with tough guidelines brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic

Life after lockdown. Massive carboot sale in the Fens, Skylark Garden Centre , March Sunday 12 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Both buyers and sellers have got the message at a Fenland car boot sale which is now celebrating its second month of re-opening following the coronavirus pandemic.

Tough rules are in operation by Skylark car boot at Manea but everyone is asked to abide by a set of rules that have been put in place.

Skylark, for instance, is operating a one-way system with single row stalls.

There is one entrance in and a separate exit out and everyone is reminded not to break or go under any rope or tape.

“You will be sent back,” visitors are warned.

“All rules must be adhered to, so we can be safe and enjoy the car boot.”

