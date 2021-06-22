Homes for Chatteris included in £16.8m combined authority fund
Grant funding that will go towards building 50 affordable homes in Chatteris has been approved by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
The authority’s Housing and Communities Committee approved £16,788,750 to support three housing projects yesterday (Monday) – and a scheme in Chatteris is one of them.
From the funding, £2.08m will go towards a development in Fairbarn Way where 41 of the units will be affordable rented properties and nine shared ownership.
The site already has outline planning permission, and a reserved matters application will be submitted shortly.
Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “I was elected on a promise to provide realistic affordable homes in places of need and these schemes do just that.”
Schemes for 15 homes in Girton and 353 “Build To Rent” properties in Northminster, Peterborough are also set to receive grant funding.
Final approval for the funds is expected at the combined authority’s board meeting at the end of the month.
