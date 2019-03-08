Advanced search

A little wet, a little bedraggled but the show must go on - and here's the wonderful people of March ensuring it did for their summer festival parade

PUBLISHED: 15:05 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 11 June 2019

Later it turned out nice - but by then the parade had been subjected to some float cancellations as the heavens opened for March Summer Festival. But spirits remained high and a good sized crowd lined the streets of the Fenland town to see the parade. Picture; IAN CARTER

"Was the parade cancelled?" inquired one participant of a lively social media thread

"No, dear, it was fabulous fun," was the reply. "It was just a bit soggy."

And there you had March Summer Festival in a couple of sentences - a rich, community packed three days that embraced all that's best about the town.

Innovations this year such as wrestling pulled in the crowds and regular events such as the dog show attracted a lively gatherin.

And on Saturday evening, with the rain holding off, it was a gigantic swirling mass of heaving, exciting townsfolk of all ages enjoying an eclectic night of live music.

Not that the day started too badly but the rain did mess with the parade. Some felt their floats and performances would not survive the down pour and pulled out.

But for those hearty folk who walked the parade route in costumes - laced with exuberance - and those youngsters snuggled into floats, many lined the streets to watch and applaud them.

And come the afternoon the sun broke through - maybe not sufficiently to the joy of all stallholders who had a difficult time but by evening West End was abuzz with participation as the live music got under way.

There were good crowds, too, on Sunday and one highlight was the annual dog show that raised £480 for the March Summer Festival & Merrylegs Charitable Trust.

Over 100 dogs took part in the yearly dog show which was organised by Doggy Styling as part as the festival weekend.

There were 12 classes in the dog show which was judged by staff from Well Dog Hydrotherapy in Peterborough.

The winner of Best in Show was rescued Podenco Poppy, who was the winner of the Prettiest Bitch class & Reserve was Cocker Spaniel Martha.

Everyone of course had their weekend highlight including one fan of a tribute band.

"I really enjoyed this tribute act. Everyone knows more Coldplay songs than they probably dare admit," he wrote.

A festival spokesman said: "Thank you so much to those who put a massive effort in to making the parade what it was. Sorry the weather wasn't kind.

"Despite the rain on Saturday (and disappointment for the dancers) the March Summer Festival turned out to be another really successful and popular event."

And few would argue with that.

