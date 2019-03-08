Clean up begins at Force One Ltd in March after workshop and two HGVs destroyed in large fire

The aftermath of the fire at Force One Ltd�s March building on Longhill Road where the clean up process now begins. Picture: Archant Archant

A clean up operation has begun at Force One Limited's premises in March after a large fire destroyed a building and two HGVs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The aftermath of the fire at Force One Ltd’s March building on Longhill Road where the clean up process now begins. Picture: Archant The aftermath of the fire at Force One Ltd’s March building on Longhill Road where the clean up process now begins. Picture: Archant

The blaze broke out at the industrial estate on Long Hill Road on Thursday, October 31 at around 3.30pm in the large workshop.

Those living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the mass amount of smoke which could reportedly be seen from Littleport.

Crews from March, Wisbech, Chatteris, the North roaming fire engine and a specialist water carrier from Ramsey were on scene.

A spokesman for Force One Limited said: "The fire service attended extremely rapidly, containing and extinguishing the flames within a matter of hours.

The fire at Force One Ltd’s March building on Longhill Road. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The fire at Force One Ltd’s March building on Longhill Road. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"All Force One Ltd operatives working at the site were evacuated safely before the fire service arrived at the scene.

"Although an extremely unfortunate incident, this will not affect the day to day operation and customers will not see any disruption to services provided.

"We would like to thank our staff on the scene who reacted quickly and in line with training.

You may also want to watch:

"We would also like to extend this to the fire and police services for their professionalism and skill, as well as our business neighbours and suppliers who all offered assistance and support."

During the fire, explosions from gas cylinders could be heard as more crews arrived to cordon off the area.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire is now extinguished and crews are leaving the scene.

"It is safe to open windows if living in the immediate area of the fire. Crews will be visiting the set regularly throughout the night to ensure the area is safe.

The aftermath of the fire at Force One Ltd’s March building on Longhill Road where the clean up process now begins. Picture: Archant The aftermath of the fire at Force One Ltd’s March building on Longhill Road where the clean up process now begins. Picture: Archant

"The cause of the fire was accidental.

"At 3.35pm on Thursday, October 31, firefighters were called to a building fire on Longhill Road, March.

"The fire involves a large workshop, two HGVs, cylinders and a diesel bowser. Firefighters are using hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire."

One woman, whose grandfather owns the building next to Force One, said: "I was in town shopping when I could see the smoke.

"We dashed down as we feared it could be our building when we heard about it being the industrial estate."