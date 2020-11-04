Construction and agriculture firm is on to a winner with national partnership

Fenland construction and agriculture firm Ben Burgess has announced a national partnership has been appointed by Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA to its UK dealer network. David Fairman, sales director, and Robert Turner, construction sales representative, are pictured at Ben Burgess Norwich with one of the first Yanmar machines to arrive. Picture: BEN BURGESS Archant

A Fenland construction and agriculture firm has announced a national partnership.

Ben Burgess, which has a base in Coates, has been appointed by Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA to its UK dealer network.

The company will be responsible for distributing Yanmar’s excavators, carriers and wheel loaders across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Rutland and Peterborough.

Bart Verstaere, area sales manager at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, said: “As a trusted expert in the supply of equipment for construction and agricultural professionals, appointing Ben Burgess to our UK dealer network will help to significantly expand our market presence throughout East Anglia.

“Over the coming months, we’re looking forward to working in close collaboration with the team to bring Japanese design and European innovation to construction professionals across the region.”

David Fairman, sales director at Ben Burgess, said: “Yanmar’s range of loaders, carriers and both tracked and wheeled excavators will prove popular with our customers, especially those available in our best-selling categories of 1.5T-2.5T and 8T-8.5T.”