Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill pays a visit to long-time supporter and sponsor

Jordan Gill (left) paid a visit to L & AE Munns and Son on Westmoor Farm near Chatteris, which has supported Gill throughout his career. Picture: SUPPLIED/GEORGE MUNNS Archant

Fenland featherweight Jordan Gill paid a visit to one of his long-time supporters as they prepare for the end of the potato harvesting season.

The boxer met George Munns of L & AE Munns and Son on Westmoor Farm near Chatteris, which has been supplying Sagitta potatoes since July.

Writing on social media, Mr Munns shared photographs from the last three months and thanked his team and customers, ranging from Scotland to the south of England, for their support.

Mr Munns wrote: “As we enter, what we anticipate will be the penultimate week of potato harvesting, it seems appropriate to share a few of the photos taken along the way.

“It’s a mixture of relief and pride to see such fine quality potatoes leaving the farm. Our thanks go out to the team.

“Lucy Charlotte Munns, Jane Munns, Alan Cowdry, Serge Dubrov of Fenn Direct and to all the others who have worked tirelessly to get us within spitting distance of our conclusion.

“I am humbled and grateful to our many customers who have placed their trust in us and our potatoes. It seems a long time since we started lifting back in the later part of July!”

Mr Munns added: “We couldn’t and wouldn’t have made the progress we have made without you all.”

