Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix 'wheat art' competition

PUBLISHED: 10:06 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 22 October 2019

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

A giant tractor made from 62 straw bales won this year's Weetabix 'Wheat Art' competition.

A giant tractor made from 62 straw bales won this year's Weetabix 'Wheat Art' competition.

The judges felt that the 10-foot tractor, created by wheat farmer Michael Sly and his team from Park Farm in Thorney deserved the top spot.

Michael's tractor pipped other creations which included a tower of multi-coloured farm animals and a sausage dog, to win the chance to nominate a charity close to their heart for a £1,000 donation.

His chosen charity was The Thorney Society, who runs a local heritage museum that educates visitors about the importance of local food and farming.

Mr Sly said: "We've been growing wheat for Weetabix for nearly 70 years, and this competition was a great way to celebrate the connection between our local fields and the Weetabix that ends up in breakfast bowls up and down the country.

"We were inspired by our Open Farm Sunday event to build a tractor and trailer and hope it will raise a smile for all the visitors to our farm."

