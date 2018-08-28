Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Air ambulance lands in March

PUBLISHED: 13:29 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:15 27 December 2018

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Archant

An air ambulance has landed near West End Park in March and is treating a person following a suspected horse riding accident.

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTEREast Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

The incident is ongoing just off City Road car park with police and paramedics on the scene.

Posts on social media state that “a woman fell from her horse”.

More to follow.

Most Read

Chatteris teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man in his 50s left hospitalised on Christmas day

More than £500 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Horse rider taken to hospital by air ambulance in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Air ambulance lands in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Most Read

It’s the clash of Suffolk’s top non-league sides as Leiston entertain Needham Market in huge Boxing Day lunchtime game

#includeImage($article, 225)

Nicholls grabs late winner as Leiston gain the Boxing Day points

#includeImage($article, 225)

Andy’s Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town’s 3-0 Boxing Day loss at QPR

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

#includeImage($article, 225)

Matchday Recap: Wszolek, Lynch and Wells condemn Town to defeat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Horse rider taken to hospital by air ambulance in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Air ambulance lands in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Chatteris teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man in his 50s left hospitalised on Christmas day

More than £500 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

Vital upgrades to prevent cancellations and delays on Cambridgeshire’s railway completed over Christmas

Vital upgrades have been completed on Cambridgeshire’s railway over the Christmas break. Picture: NETWORK RAIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists