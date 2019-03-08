Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing
PUBLISHED: 15:15 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 03 June 2019
A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance in March after he stopped breathing.
The incident happened just after 7pm yesterday (June 2) in Minstrel Walk, just off the High Street.
Officials said that the man was taken Peterborough City Hospital by air in a serious condition.
An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and East Anglian air ambulance attended the scene.
Police were also present, confirming that they had been called by the ambulance service to "reports of concern for a man".