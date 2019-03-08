Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

PUBLISHED: 15:15 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 03 June 2019

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance in March after he stopped breathing.

The incident happened just after 7pm yesterday (June 2) in Minstrel Walk, just off the High Street.

You may also want to watch:

Officials said that the man was taken Peterborough City Hospital by air in a serious condition.

An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and East Anglian air ambulance attended the scene.

Police were also present, confirming that they had been called by the ambulance service to "reports of concern for a man".

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s March Summer Festival – set times and activities at West End Park

Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s March Summer Festival – set times and activities at West End Park

Just a handful of the entertainment taking place at this year’s annual March Summer Festival in West End Park, March. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Cambs Times

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County Show celebrates 20 years of country living

The Cambridgeshire County Show took place at Home Farm on the Wimpole Estate. Picture: Tess Cadman Country Photography

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists