Cash raised at Steve Trostler memorial tractor rally through the Fens handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance

Money raised at the Steve Trostler memorial tractor rally organised by Ben Burgess Coates has been handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured are members of air ambulance crew and fundraising team, Ben Burgess Coates and Steve Trostler's family, including grandsons Joshua and Noah at the Norwich Airport presentation. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess Supplied/Ben Burgess

Donations totalling £3,100 have been handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) following the Steve Trostler memorial tractor rally.

In true handover tradition, the Fenland agricultural machinery dealership presented the emergency crew with a giant cheque, in the shape of a helicopter.

The handover took place at Norwich Airport and members of Steve's family posed for a photo with the Ben Burgess team and crew members from the EAAA.

The rally took place on September 22 and saw 50 tractors drive through the Fens in memory of former Ben Burgess Coates manager Steve Trostler.

Mr Trostler, who was asked to manage the branch in 2013, lost his life in a car accident earlier this year while returning home from work.

Paul Williamson, service manager, said: "Organising the run was a real pleasure and has certainly been a team effort.

"We've wanted to do something in Steve's name for a while and this just seemed like the right idea, and something we hope his family will be proud of.

"We had an excellent day and were so pleased with the turnout.

"The support from our customers, local businesses and owners of vintage machines was fantastic and we are thrilled to be able to present the air ambulance with over £3,000."

Tony Fincham, branch manager, said: "Our team worked extremely hard in the lead up to the event and on the day.

"We are so grateful to those that supported us, including all those who stood by the roadside to wave and also greeted us at the midway stop at The Three Tuns pub in Doddington."

Tammy Swiderski, community fundraiser for the EAAA, said: "On average, each helicopter mission costs £3,500 and we are tasked almost 3,000 times in a year.

"The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler was a huge success and has raised almost enough to fund one mission, for which we are incredibly grateful.

"As a charity, we receive no regular government funding and rely on the support of businesses, clubs, groups and the public to continue to deliver and develop our life saving services."

Paul and his colleagues are already making plans for next year's run, which will be held on Sunday, September 20 and will once again raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

For more information on how to get involved, visit: www.benburgess.co.uk

