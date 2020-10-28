Advanced search

Independent business defies challenges of Covid-19 pandemic to open new depot

PUBLISHED: 11:42 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 28 October 2020

Independent Chatteris business AJW Distribution, which supplies roofing, cladding and other materials to contractors, builders, building merchants and members of the public, is defying the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic to open a new depot. The company will move into its new premises on November 9. Picture: ANDY MCGRATH

An independent Chatteris business is defying the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic to open a new depot in the town.

AJW Distribution, which supplies roofing, cladding and other materials to contractors, builders, building merchants and members of the public, will move into their new premises on November 9.

Alan Woods, managing director, said: “When the opportunity was presented to us to switch to a new and improved location in Chatteris we were glad to accept.

“A new branch is one of the ways that we show our commitment to our customers.” 

Clair Bond, who has worked at AJW since 2011 and has been branch manager since 2015, added: “As a business we have been at the current branch since 1999.

“During that time we have seen our customer base increase significantly in Chatteris over the past few years and as a depot we have tripled in size.

“We have much better facilities at the new place in terms of staff welfare and are having a new counter and shop area built.

“As our customers will know we are a busy branch, and I am excited to give our staff and customers a new branch experience.”

The address of the new AJW branch is: Units 6&7, Honeysome Industrial Estate, Honeysome Road, Chatteris, PE16 6TG

