Aldi invites the public to share their views on new Whittlesey store

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 12:58 PM April 14, 2021    Updated: 1:24 PM April 14, 2021
Artists impression of the proposed Aldi store for Eastrea Road, in Whittlesey.

Artists impression of the proposed Aldi store for Eastrea Road, in Whittlesey. - Credit: Supplied by Aldi

Supermarket chain Aldi has launched an online consultation for the public to share their views on a new store being proposed for Whittlesey.

A formal planning application has not yet been submitted to Fenland District Council, but Aldi is showcasing its plans for the site on land south of Eastrea Road.

If given the go-ahead, it is said the multi-million pound investment would create 40 new full and part time jobs. The store could be open by 2023.

Leaflets have also been distributed to residents living close to the proposed site.

Richard Thompson, property director at Aldi, said the consultation gives “everyone an opportunity to review” the plans.

He said: “We would encourage residents to provide their questions and comments via the project website or the consultation leaflet.”

The consultation website provides further details of the proposals.

If you are unable to access the website or would like to find out more, call 01423 502 115 or email whittleseyaldi@planningpotential.co.uk.

