Public appeal that raised £5,000 handed over to house blaze victims - eventually

PUBLISHED: 17:15 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 12 July 2020

All of the money raised by a public appeal to help a Chatteris family whose home was destroyed by a blaze has now been handed over. Work is getting under on re-building it. This photo was taken on July 12th Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

All of the money raised by 220 donations – totalling over £5,000 – has been handed to the family of five that lost much of their home in a fire.

The family, whose Chatteris home was uninsured, have been forced to live in a caravan since the fire broke out in May.

Resolution of issues between the fund organiser Jordan Palmer and the fire victim Kirsty Hayden came after £3,047 was handed over on Friday afternoon.

Kirsty said she had been pressing for all of the money to be handed over so that they could order roof trusses and other essential building items. The town has rallied to support them in other ways, with many offering free labour to help to restore the house.

“I was sent part payments here and there but then I kept asking about the rest,” said Kirsty. “Jordan kept ignoring my messages.”

She said the money was needed urgently not simply for the roof trusses but to support the gable end of her home which needed to be rebuilt.

Kirsty said she had been told repeatedly by Jordan that there was an issue accessing the money from gofundme because of “ID problems and banking issues”.

Jordan told me on Friday lunchtime that the family “already has had most of the money, nearly £3,000”.

She explained that she had promised Kirsty she would pay off the remainder in weekly instalments.

“After all the costs they got £4,000 and something – to be honest I have not been very well,” said Jordan.

Kirsty said they had received much less than that and over many weeks Jordan had refused to respond to text messages.

“I have now received all the money – I have got nothing to lie about,” said Kirsty. “Jordan kept saying there is a problem with ID at the bank and then she said her partner was taking it over to sort because she couldn’t cope.”

She added: “I feel so sad and disappointment but we are very grateful for those who donated. It will now make a huge difference.”

Kirsty said the family hoped to rent a house shortly so all her family can be back together; two of her daughters have been forced to stay elsewhere because there is not enough room in the caravan.

Jordan remains adamant she did nothing wrong and in a social media post insisted that “Kirsty came to an agreement that she didn’t want to have all the money so she didn’t spend it on anything else other than the house”.

She said: “I did at first have a withdrawal problem as my ID wasn’t accepted and then when approved gave Kirsty what she needed when she wanted it.

“I then had a banking issue myself but to save all the negativity I’ve just sent the whole lot over to the family.

“I never done anything to hurt anyone or anything. I had a mental breakdown after recently losing my sister which also played part on this but as soon as I could and was well enough i fixed the situation.

“I’ve not borrowed the money; I had money safe in another account that I couldn’t access because I shut myself away from everyone and anyone that’s what happens when you suffer from mental health.”

