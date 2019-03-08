Advanced search

All of Cambridgeshire to come under dispersal order after police raise concerns over car meet in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 14:09 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 04 October 2019

A dispersal order encompassing the whole of Cambridgeshire will be in place this weekend in a bid to reduce crime and disorder. Picture; CAMBS COPS

A dispersal order encompassing the whole of Cambridgeshire will be in place this weekend in a bid to reduce crime and disorder. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Fears that disturbance from a large car meet could spread has prompted a dramatic move by Cambridgeshire Police.

The force has put in place a dispersal encompassing the whole of Cambridgeshire at the weekend this weekend "in a bid to reduce crime and disorder".

A police spokesman said: "The measure has been taken by local policing teams in response to information about a large car meet in Peterborough, which has the potential to move to other areas of the county."

The order will be in place initially between 5pm on Saturday (October 5) and 10am on Sunday ( October 6).

It has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The order allows for police community support officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

Inspector Karl Secker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We are aware of the planned car meet on Saturday evening. In 2019 we have had more than 50 reports of 'drifting' in Peterborough and it is something we will continue to tackle to ensure the safety of both local residents and those who wish to take part.

"The last few meets in Peterborough have been peaceful, with no action required. However, the dispersal order will allow us to take positive action should the meet turn into drifting or anti-social behaviour.

"This dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.

"Additionally, if we believe a vehicle may be used to commit anti-social behaviour we have the power to seize the keys for the entire dispersal period."

