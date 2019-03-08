Advanced search

More than 100 pupils at All Saints Inter-church Academy walk, ride and scoot to school as part of national campaign to ‘instil healthy habits’

PUBLISHED: 14:31 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 28 March 2019

More than 100 pupils at All Saints Inter-church Academy are taking part in a healthy scheme to urge children to walk, cycle and scoot to school. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

More than 100 pupils at All Saints Inter-church Academy are taking part in a healthy scheme to urge children to walk, cycle and scoot to school. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

More than 50 per cent of a March primary school has walked, cycled and scooted to school this week as part of a national campaign to keep young people healthy.

The as Junior Travel Ambassadors sporting their Cambridgeshire County Council high-vis jackets - More than 100 pupils at All Saints Inter-church Academy are taking part in a healthy scheme to urge children to walk, cycle and scoot to school. Picture: HARRY RUTTERThe as Junior Travel Ambassadors sporting their Cambridgeshire County Council high-vis jackets - More than 100 pupils at All Saints Inter-church Academy are taking part in a healthy scheme to urge children to walk, cycle and scoot to school. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

One hundred and nineteen students at All Saints Inter-church Academy have been commended by their teachers after joining in with the nation-wide Big Pedal 2019 challenge.

Spearheaded by teaching assistant Ruth Johnson, the campaign aims to “instil good habits” so that the pupils can continue a healthy lifestyle after leaving school.

Ms Johnson said: “The children are enjoying it [the challenge] and they like getting out of the car, they like the fresh air and looking at things they wouldn’t normally look at.

“Taking part in this challenge is to instil good habits for children later on in life, so if you walk to school now, hopefully later on in life they will continue to walk to the shops and work.”

Six pupils from Year 5, all sporting orange high-vis jackets were elected as Junior Travel Ambassadors (JTAs), a scheme spearheaded by the Cambridgeshire County Council.

The JTAs run safety activities throughout the school year and help the school staff to keep track of how many students are taking part in the healthy challenge.

Ms Johnson added: “We would like to encourage other local schools in the area to register for the challenge so that they can take part next year. We would really like some competition.”

Across the UK, more than 740,000 pupils are getting out of the car to head to school, making more than 1.1 million journeys.

Teacher’s say the feedback from students has been great, with many saying that they will continue to walk and cycle to school even after the 10-day challenge has finished.

Jack Brealey, aged 10, said: “I cycle to school for exercise because it’s good for your legs and to build muscle. I like it because you get fresh air and it is fun.”

Lacey Hartley, aged 8, said: “I walk or scoot to school because if I came in a car I would be using more energy and if we use too much, we will run out of it.”

Jacob Gaeza, aged 9, said: “I want to keep the environment healthy because cars give out smoke and make the atmosphere have a big a hole.”

All Saints is the only school in March taking part in the Big Pedal and Ms Johnson is calling for more schools in area to register. To sign up, visit: www.bigpedal.org.uk/register

'Scale and audacity of this crime is shocking' says Fenland Council left to remove large quantities of asbestos dumped by a Fens river

Flytippers dump 12 x 1 ton bags of asbestos near river., B1098, Chatteris Monday 25 March 2019. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Police launch fresh probe into March-based FACT to look at allegations raised by new management board spanning six year period

An independent report commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council into the running and awarding of home to school contracts to Fenland Association for Community Transport revealed major issues over procurement, membership numbers and cross subsidisation of commercial and community contracts. Today a police investigation was revealed into alleged fraud. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Police will focus on 'personal financial transactions' of former manager says FACT board after computer with 20,000 emails seized

Former FACT manager Jo Philpott whose management of the March based community transport group is being scrutinised by a new police investigation. The current board confirmed her 'personal financial transactions' to be part of the police investigation.

Tractor sheds hay bales in Chatteris closing the A141 at Applegreen roundabout

A bingo tombola was recently held at the Chatteris Working Men's Club to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support: Margaret Bishop, Linda Sidgwick, Margaret Ward, Ann Bailes and Ann Cross.

Hospital saves March baby girl's life by sniffing her ear wax

A critically ill baby from March had her life saved by a doctor who sniffed her earwax. Harini Rasalingam was rushed to hospital. Pictured here with mum Preminy. Picture: Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

