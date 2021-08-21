Published: 6:00 AM August 21, 2021

ALS Food & Pharmaceutical is holding a recruitment open day at its Chatteris site on September 7. - Credit: ALS LABORATORIES

One of the UK's leading analytical testing companies - which has its main 'hub' laboratory in Chatteris and a specialist pharmaceutical laboratory in Ely - is holding a recruitment open day.

ALS Laboratories (UK) Ltd, which employs over 15,000 staff in 350 locations in 65 countries around the world, is looking to add to its 800-strong UK workforce

As a result of continued sales growth and success in expanding new market opportunities, ALS is has a range of job opportunities available at both of its Cambridgeshire sites.

The bulk of the vacancies are for laboratory technicians to work in ALS' microbiology, chemistry and allergen testing laboratories.

The company is also looking to recruit an additional account manager to join its food sales team as well as analysts to join their pharmaceutical site in Ely.

The company's open day at its Chatteris site on Medcalfe Way takes place on Tuesday September 7.

You may also want to watch:

The event is a chance for potential recruits to speak to employees about what it's like to work for ALS and to look at areas of the site.

Chatteris general manager Adam Rush said: "ALS has been a major employer within the Fenland region for over 30 years and we are delighted to be able to offer more local people an opportunity to come and join a successful and growing business.

"We are very proud of our record in developing long-term career opportunities for our staff which starts with a comprehensive induction process at our in-house training academy.

"We offer competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package but, above all, the chance to be part of a unique business that is committed to exceeding the expectations of the many clients that we service in the food and pharmaceutical industry”.

For more information about the event, visit ALS’ website or call 01354 697028.