Laboratory company holding recruitment open day
- Credit: ALS LABORATORIES
One of the UK's leading analytical testing companies - which has its main 'hub' laboratory in Chatteris and a specialist pharmaceutical laboratory in Ely - is holding a recruitment open day.
ALS Laboratories (UK) Ltd, which employs over 15,000 staff in 350 locations in 65 countries around the world, is looking to add to its 800-strong UK workforce
As a result of continued sales growth and success in expanding new market opportunities, ALS is has a range of job opportunities available at both of its Cambridgeshire sites.
The bulk of the vacancies are for laboratory technicians to work in ALS' microbiology, chemistry and allergen testing laboratories.
The company is also looking to recruit an additional account manager to join its food sales team as well as analysts to join their pharmaceutical site in Ely.
The company's open day at its Chatteris site on Medcalfe Way takes place on Tuesday September 7.
You may also want to watch:
The event is a chance for potential recruits to speak to employees about what it's like to work for ALS and to look at areas of the site.
Chatteris general manager Adam Rush said: "ALS has been a major employer within the Fenland region for over 30 years and we are delighted to be able to offer more local people an opportunity to come and join a successful and growing business.
Most Read
- 1 Driver freed by firefighters after crashing Peugeot into bungalow
- 2 Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing
- 3 Vandals strike at former home of Patsy Brewin
- 4 Death of five-week-old baby attacked by family dog was a 'tragic accident'
- 5 Five pallets of electrical goods stolen in service station lorry thefts
- 6 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
- 7 Buses will replace trains until Monday following derailment
- 8 Operatic society invited for talks after 'exclusion' fears at centre
- 9 'Commute is too painful without Ramila': Postmaster sells up following wife's death
- 10 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
"We are very proud of our record in developing long-term career opportunities for our staff which starts with a comprehensive induction process at our in-house training academy.
"We offer competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package but, above all, the chance to be part of a unique business that is committed to exceeding the expectations of the many clients that we service in the food and pharmaceutical industry”.
For more information about the event, visit ALS’ website or call 01354 697028.