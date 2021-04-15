Published: 5:34 PM April 15, 2021

Organisers are hoping for a low-key return of the Chatteris Midsummer Festival, which this year, will hold a family colour fun run as well as other family-orientated events. Pictured: Some of the hundreds at the 2019 festival. - Credit: Ian Carter

The Chatteris Midsummer Festival will be returning this year, albeit in a low-key way.

There will be no parade or other usual festival events on Saturday, June 26, but instead, family orientated events including a fun run, dog show and live music will take place on Sunday, June 27.

A decision on how to stage the annual event in an adapted way was taken last month by organisers following lengthy discussions based on Covid-19 lockdown measures or the lifting of restrictions.

A spokesperson for Chatteris Town Council, who help organise the festival, said: “Guided by advice from Fenland District Council, it was agreed that it would be best not to rely on all restrictions being lifted on June 21.

“This could lead to disappointment and extra costs if planned attractions had to be cancelled at the last moment.

You may also want to watch:

“So, plans were made which follow the guidelines due to be introduced on May 17.”

The midsummer festival will feature its first family colour fun run on June 27 at Furrowfields Recreation Ground, with food vans also available.

Organisers confirmed there will be no charge for the event as the site will not be fenced, and there will be no marquee or gazebos.

Visitors will be warned there will be no shelter in light of poor weather conditions, but toilets and first aid cover will be provided.

It is hoped the family colour fun run, which participants need to book for in advance, will prove to be popular with visitors and become an annual feature of the festival.

Families are being asked to bring along their own picnic blankets whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines while at the recreation ground.

To volunteer or for more information on this year’s Chatteris Midsummer Festival, email the event’s steering group at chatteriscouncil@btconnect.com, visit: https://chatterismidsummerfestival.co.uk/8/, on Facebook or call 01354 695166.

The event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 concerns during the first lockdown.

At the time, Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland Council’s cabinet member responsible for markets and events, said: “The interests of the community should always come first when making difficult decisions such as these."