A three-year-old girl from March has won £1,000 in shopping vouchers after sending her first ever letter to Santa this year in a special postbox.

Amelia won the vouchers after her parents Aimee and John helped her to send her letter in the postbox at the Card Factory in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough.

The letter was uploaded online as part of the Card Factory’s ‘send a smile’ campaign and she was chosen as one of five lucky £1,000 Love2Shop voucher winners.

The family say they will be using the vouchers Amelia won for her new bedroom.

Aimee said: “It was a super special trip already as it was Amelia’s first ever letter to Santa.

“Now that we’ve won the competition, it’s even more unforgettable.”

She added: “We recently had to give up our family home, so when we get our new house, this voucher will be amazing to enable us to get Amelia the best bedroom ever!”