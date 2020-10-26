Shop Local: March diner Shooters keeps calm and carries on to give a taste of America

Olivia Linley has been working at Shooters American Diner for three years but was named as manager in July. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

As you walk into Shooters American Diner, you will be greeted by a vintage-style jukebox playing both pastime and more modern tunes.

On arrival, you felt a sense of America instantly transported over to the riverside in March, even before you have been directed to a table.

“We have days when we are busy, but if we did not have deliveries, we would not have been open,” Olivia Linley, manager at Shooters, said.

“We’re even busy on quiet days. We prepare everything from scratch every morning.”

Since opening three years ago, Shooters has perhaps undergone one of its most testing times once it was forced shut for over three months due to Covid-19.

However, the diner, owned by Dan and Claire Smethurst, has not let the pandemic stop them from bringing the taste of America to their customers’ doorsteps.

“During Covid, between 5-9pm we were doing 30 to 40 deliveries. It was around three deliveries every 15 minutes; it was hard,” Olivia admitted.

“Not everyone understood that they had to wait longer. It was not just in March; I think we went up towards Guyhirn too.

“To be fair, we were like ’oh God, we need to keep this place running’, but we were really lucky because no one could go out.”

One of the most popular items on the menu according to Olivia, who was named manager in July, is their milkshakes.

These have become a household feature for Shooters, with a range of different flavours available to try, as well as challenges such as ‘man vs food’ adding to the excitement customers can expect away from the restaurant too.

It’s the care towards customers that Olivia believes is the difference compared to food chains, something she highly values.

“You can go to Wetherspoons and people may go there from work, but everyone here really cares,” she said.

“We have been quite lucky because people that do come here are regular, as well as new people.

“They prefer it here because it’s different to other places, and the portion sizes are huge. No one leaves here not full!”

For deliveries or to book a table, Shooters American Diner can be found on 2B Nene Parade, telephone number 01354 658684 or visit their Facebook page.

