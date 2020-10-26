Advanced search

Shop Local: March diner Shooters keeps calm and carries on to give a taste of America

PUBLISHED: 11:15 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 26 October 2020

Olivia Linley has been working at Shooters American Diner for three years but was named as manager in July. Picture: IAN CARTER

Olivia Linley has been working at Shooters American Diner for three years but was named as manager in July. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

As you walk into Shooters American Diner, you will be greeted by a vintage-style jukebox playing both pastime and more modern tunes.

On arrival, you felt a sense of America instantly transported over to the riverside in March, even before you have been directed to a table.

“We have days when we are busy, but if we did not have deliveries, we would not have been open,” Olivia Linley, manager at Shooters, said.

“We’re even busy on quiet days. We prepare everything from scratch every morning.”

Since opening three years ago, Shooters has perhaps undergone one of its most testing times once it was forced shut for over three months due to Covid-19.

Olivia Linley has been working at Shooters American Diner for three years but was named as manager in July. Picture: IAN CARTEROlivia Linley has been working at Shooters American Diner for three years but was named as manager in July. Picture: IAN CARTER

However, the diner, owned by Dan and Claire Smethurst, has not let the pandemic stop them from bringing the taste of America to their customers’ doorsteps.

“During Covid, between 5-9pm we were doing 30 to 40 deliveries. It was around three deliveries every 15 minutes; it was hard,” Olivia admitted.

“Not everyone understood that they had to wait longer. It was not just in March; I think we went up towards Guyhirn too.

“To be fair, we were like ’oh God, we need to keep this place running’, but we were really lucky because no one could go out.”

One of the most popular items on the menu according to Olivia, who was named manager in July, is their milkshakes.

These have become a household feature for Shooters, with a range of different flavours available to try, as well as challenges such as ‘man vs food’ adding to the excitement customers can expect away from the restaurant too.

It’s the care towards customers that Olivia believes is the difference compared to food chains, something she highly values.

“You can go to Wetherspoons and people may go there from work, but everyone here really cares,” she said.

“We have been quite lucky because people that do come here are regular, as well as new people.

“They prefer it here because it’s different to other places, and the portion sizes are huge. No one leaves here not full!”

For deliveries or to book a table, Shooters American Diner can be found on 2B Nene Parade, telephone number 01354 658684 or visit their Facebook page.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Free school meals: Here’s where you can go for half-term support in March and Chatteris

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign (right). Picture: ARCHANT/FACEBOOK/PA WIRE

March Town Ladies secure new sponsor as men’s teams cement a winning weekend

March Town Ladies have secured the sponsorship of Hillberry�s Kitchens and Bedrooms as their new matchday polo shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season. Back row (from left): Emma Searle, Tori Sharpe, Adele Munday, Jessica Kreuss, Ewelina Jerszak, SJ Heyward and Kelsey Ramm. Front row (from left): Meg Webb, Abby Grist, Naomi McGarvie, Josie Turner, Ella Nutter, Yazmin Holmes and Kara Lumley. Picture: STEVE HONE

Registered sex offender, 55, in court charged with making indecent child images

Registered sex offender Mark Enefer from March will appear in court today charged with making indecent images of a child and breaching conditions placed upon him. Picture: Archant/File

Long arm of the law catches up with burglar who fled drug ‘factory’ house with cannabis plants

James Law (centre) jailed for burglary after breaking into this house in Churchill Road, Wisbech, where police found a drugs 'factory'. Picture: CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

Shop Local: March diner Shooters keeps calm and carries on to give a taste of America

Olivia Linley has been working at Shooters American Diner for three years but was named as manager in July. Picture: IAN CARTER