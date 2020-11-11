Advanced search

Tributes to animal lover who set up Amical vets

PUBLISHED: 16:42 11 November 2020

Tributes have been paid to Dr Elaine Stuttard, a former March woman who set up Amical Veterinary Centre and "devoted her life" to her patients and their owners until her retirement.

Tributes have been paid to Dr Elaine Stuttard, a former March woman who set up Amical Veterinary Centre and "devoted her life" to her patients and their owners until her retirement.

Tributes have been paid to a former March woman who set up Amical Veterinary Centre and “devoted her life” to her patients and their owners until her retirement.

Dr Elaine Stuttard BVMS, MRCVS, passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on November 5 after a battle with cancer.

After qualifying in veterinary science from Glasgow University in 1974, she went on to set up a small animal practice, Amical Veterinary Centre in March, in 1989.

Elaine’s family said she was “the dearly loved wife of the late Chris, sister to Angela and friend of many.

“She devoted her life to her patients and their owners until her retirement.”

Her family said that, as a child, Elaine had a great affinity for animals and grew up with cats and dogs.

In 1969 she achieved her ambition to study for a university degree in veterinary medicine, and five years later she qualified from Glasgow University as a veterinary surgeon.

Following her graduation, she took up a post as an assistant veterinary surgeon with Noble, Jackson and Lyon in Upwell Road, March. After two years she became a partner in the practice.

“She felt the future was in specialisation and decided to create the Amical Veterinary Centre to offer the clients and pets of the area the best possible service,” her family added.

“Amical is French for ‘friendly’ - an atmosphere she wanted the practice to create.”

In August 1989 Amical Veterinary Centre was officially opened by the celebrity Bernie Winters and his dog Schnorbitz.

In 2001 Elaine decided to retire, which her family say “was a very difficult decision - but felt she owed it to her husband to enable them to spend more time together.

“This decision was made easier by Nick and Tara Valley. Nick had worked in the practice for two years and therefore understood Amical’s ethos.

“When he expressed an interest in taking over the practice Elaine was delighted. The practice has continued to develop and thrive.”

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a private cremation will take place. Donations in Elaine’s memory can be made to Worldwide Veterinary Service online.

