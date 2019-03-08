Advanced search

14-year-old Anastasia adds her own imprint to help support breast cancer cause

PUBLISHED: 10:03 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 25 July 2019

Anastasia (right) recently dyed her hair pink to help fundraise for 'Breast Cancer Now'. Picture: JUST GIVING/STAZIE LYNCH

A 14-year-old student, whose mum was diagnosed with breast cancer, has taken a unique approach to help support other families in need.

Anastasia after her hair was dyed pink. Picture: JACKIE HARDINGAnastasia after her hair was dyed pink. Picture: JACKIE HARDING

Anastasia Lynch, from Cromwell Community College in Chatteris, recently dyed her hair pink to help fundraise for 'Breast Cancer Now' during the last few days of the school term.

After her mum was diagnosed with the illness three years ago, 'Breast Cancer Now' supported her through treatment and now, Anastasia has decided to add her own personal imprint so that others can receive the same kind of assistance.

Already, £200 has been raised with a collection box organised within the school, as well as a Just Giving page being created.

On her Just Giving page, Anastasia said: "Without the support (of 'Breast Cancer Now'), my family would have struggled even more than we did, and I want all other families experiencing this to have the same support."

To donate, visit Anastasia's Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stazielynch?utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_content=StazieLynch&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Sharethis&utm_term=7WMYdxErY.

