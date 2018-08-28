Advanced search

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

PUBLISHED: 15:26 31 December 2018

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was attacked two days before Christmas died of his injuries.

Andrew Sammons, 40, was found with stab wounds at his home in Hawthorn Avenue, Wisbech, on Sunday December 23.

He died in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, on Friday December 28.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A man who was the victim of a stabbing two days before Christmas has died.

“Officers are investigating Mr Sammons’s death as a murder.

“A woman in her 40s was arrested and has been released pending further investigations.”

