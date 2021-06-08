Updated

Published: 10:58 AM June 8, 2021 Updated: 3:26 PM June 9, 2021

More than £2,500 has been raised in 15 hours to pay for the funeral of "lovely" Angela Morley. - Credit: GOFUNDME

More than £3,400 has been raised to pay for the funeral of a "lovely" Whittlesey woman "who would help anyone".

It comes after a fundraiser was set up on Monday June 7 following the death of Angela Morley, who died at the age of 52.

Colin Martin, who launched the GoFundMe page, said: "Some friends of Angela - or Ang as she was known - have been in touch as she died without a funeral plan or money for a funeral."

Mr Martin originally set a target of £1,700 - to make sure Ang would stay at local funeral directors.

More than £2,500 has been raised in 15 hours to pay for the funeral of "lovely" Angela Morley. - Credit: GOFUNDME

However, £1,000 was raised in under three hours and £2,522 was later raised in less than a day.

You may also want to watch:

The money raised will pay for a church service and crematorium service.

"Ang was a lovely person who would help anyone," he added.

"She also had a lot of friends in Whittlesey and helped in quite a few charity shops in town over the years.

"Angela deserves a proper send-off by the people of Whittlesey."