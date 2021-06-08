News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
£3,400 raised for funeral of 'lovely' Angela

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:58 AM June 8, 2021    Updated: 3:26 PM June 9, 2021
More than £2,500 has been raised in 15 hours to pay for the funeral of "lovely" Angela Morley.

More than £3,400 has been raised to pay for the funeral of a "lovely" Whittlesey woman "who would help anyone".

It comes after a fundraiser was set up on Monday June 7 following the death of Angela Morley, who died at the age of 52.

Colin Martin, who launched the GoFundMe page, said: "Some friends of Angela - or Ang as she was known - have been in touch as she died without a funeral plan or money for a funeral."

Mr Martin originally set a target of £1,700 - to make sure Ang would stay at local funeral directors.

However, £1,000 was raised in under three hours and £2,522 was later raised in less than a day.

The money raised will pay for a church service and crematorium service.  

"Ang was a lovely person who would help anyone," he added. 

"She also had a lot of friends in Whittlesey and helped in quite a few charity shops in town over the years. 

"Angela deserves a proper send-off by the people of Whittlesey."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
