Published: 10:58 AM June 8, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM June 8, 2021

More than £2,500 has been raised in 15 hours to pay for the funeral of "lovely" Angela Morley. - Credit: GOFUNDME

More than £2,500 has been raised in 15 hours to pay for the funeral of a "lovely" Whittlesey woman "who would help anyone".

It comes after a fundraiser was set up yesterday (Monday June 7) following the death of Angela Morley, who died at the age of 52.

Colin Martin, who launched the GoFundMe page, said: "Some friends of Angela - or Ang as she was known - have been in touch as she died without a funeral plan or money for a funeral."

Mr Martin originally set a target of £1,700 - to make sure Ang would stay at local funeral directors.

However, £1,000 was raised in under three hours and a total of £2,522 has now been raised in less than a day.

This will go towards the £3,600 that is needed to pay for a church service and crematorium service.

"Ang was a lovely person who would help anyone," he added.

"She also had a lot of friends in Whittlesey and helped in quite a few charity shops in town over the years.

"Angela deserves a proper funeral - a proper send-off by the people of Whittlesey.

"If you can give £1, £5, £10 or more, please help Whittlesey. We need to raise £3,000 quickly so she can be buried with dignity."

Mr Martin has also organised a fundraising bingo night to take place this Friday at Childers Social Club, Manor House, 1A Station Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SA.

Doors open at 6.30pm, eyes down at 7.30pm. Any businesses interested in sponsorship should contact Colin.

Donate via the GoFundMe page.