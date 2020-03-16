Anglia Ruskin University - with campuses in Cambridge and Peterborough - suspends face to face teaching because of coronavirus

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) – with two of its four campuses in Cambridge and Peterborough – is to suspend all face to face teaching.

Peterborough campus of Anglia Ruskin University where all face to face teaching is to be suspended. Picture; ARU Peterborough campus of Anglia Ruskin University where all face to face teaching is to be suspended. Picture; ARU

The ban will come into effect on Monday March 23 to 'protect the health and well-being of all members of the ARU community'.

A statement on their website says: 'We continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation around coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis and working hard to ensure we keep our community informed and supported'.

The ARU says it will move to online teaching, assessment and support.

'All students will be supported online to complete all modules currently underway, and may return home to do so, or may remain on campus,' says the ARU.

'Until further notice all examinations under controlled conditions will be replaced by alternative forms of assessment that students can complete individually and submit electronically.'

Campuses are remaining open including the library to enable 'core university business to continue research and staff support.

'We do not anticipate closing any facilities unless required to do so to maintain health and safety, or if advised to do so by Public Health England'.

ARU says the ban will include all public facing events on campus until further notice.

Overseas student trips are also suspended until further notice.

The statement added: 'We continue to support our students who are self-isolating, including introducing new digital services to enable them to connect with others in the same situation and access specific support from ARU.'

'It's clear that we are entering into a very difficult period, and we know that many of our students will have serious concerns about friends and family who may be particularly at risk.

'We will be doing everything we can to help them overcome the challenges ahead, ensuring they can continue their studies and complete their courses.'

ARU campuses are at Cambridge, Chelmsford, London and Peterborough. The ARU also has a students' union, 120 student societies. The most recent campus to open was in London in 2015. All four attract overseas students.