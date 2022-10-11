Anglia Water's new £2billion Fenland reservoir bound for Chatteris

An artist's interpretation of the proposed new reservoir outside Chatteris - Credit: Anglia Water

Anglia Water has confirmed the location of the new proposed Fenland reservoir big enough to supply 250,000 homes with water.

The £2billion site will be positioned towards the north side of Chatteris, near Doddington and Wimblington.

The reservoir is anticipated to be large enough to supply 86million litres of water to 250,00 homes per day.

The site was chosen after a “thorough” multi-stage assessment identified the area as the best performing site.

Anglian Water has said they we will create new habitats for wildlife, recreational and educational facilities, jobs, opportunities for tourism and local business.

It will also provide environmental protection as it will reduce the need to take water from rivers and underground aquifers elsewhere in the region.

Water resources strategy manager for Anglian Water, Dr Geoff Darch, said: “This project will build on decades of existing investment in resilient infrastructure.

“We know the effect on those impacted by our proposals including homeowners, landowners and the nearby community because we’ve already been speaking to those most directly affected.

“We are committed to working with everyone as the project develops and want to hear all views on our emerging proposals.

“We want to create a place where water, people and nature come together.

The assessment that identified the location of the reservoir as ideal took into account impacts on people and communities near it, the needs of the environment, landscape, existing water sources, engineering requirements, flood protection and other factors.

The reservoir is a result of a partnership with Cambridge Water, forming part of their long-term Water Resources Management Plans that aim to make the area more resilient to climate change.

An initial public consultation will be held from October 12 until December 21 to allow people affected by the reservoir an opportunity to communicate with the project directly.

A very early concept design for the reservoir will be provided, showing some of the potential features they hope to include in the reservoir like wildlife areas, recreation and water sports, green infrastructure like cycleways and renewable energy and more things they hope to institute.

Further information on the reservoirs and how to get involved can be found at www.fensreservoir.co.uk.