Anglian Players to perform the True Tale of Robin Hood over Jubilee weekend

The Anglian Players are putting on a performance of the True Tale of Robin Hood over the Jubilee weekend.

The Chatteris-based drama group, previously based in the March Community Centre before being made to vacate, are putting on the show in support of the FACET charity with proceeds from refreshments purchased on the day.

The 70-year-old group has previously performed Pride and Prejudice, Murder Mysteries and variety shows.

Group member Maria Whiting has said: "We're very excited.

"It's an amazing script with many current themes like gender identity."

The event will also feature a bar and raffle.

There will be three performances from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5.

Friday and Saturdays performances will start at 7.30pm and Sundays will start at 6pm.

The shows will be held at Doddington Village Hall.

Tickets cost £10 and are available at the door.

