Sex offender, 73, caught with pornographic images involving animals and videos of bestiality jailed for 17 months

PUBLISHED: 15:08 22 October 2019

Allan Dobbe, 73, jailed for 17 months for animal porn and video bestiality possession. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

A registered sex offender was jailed for 17 months after police found extreme pornographic images involving and animals and five videos of bestiality on his home

Allan Dobbe, 73, was visited by officers from the Public Protection Unit (PPU) on 10 September as part of a routine check on registered sex offenders.

During the visit to Dobbe's home officers discovered a laptop which was not installed with risk management monitoring software - a direct breach of his notification requirements.

Further investigation found he had also downloaded 18 images and five videos that included bestiality.

In addition, he had also been deleting his internet history and had created a new email address, both breaches of the requirements of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Dobbe, of All Saints Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession of an extreme pornography of an animal, two counts of breaching his SHPO and one count of failing to comply with his notification requirements.

Yesterday (21 October) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 17 months in prison and ten years on the Sex Offenders Register.

DC Greg Homer-Ward said: "All registered sex offenders in our county are allocated a member of our PPU team to monitor them. Part of this includes carrying out unannounced visits at their home, accessing their electronic devices and speaking to them about their daily activity.

"These requirements are in place to protect the public and that is why we visit them so regularly to make sure reoffending does not occur."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

More information on sexual offences and the Sex Offenders Register can be found on the force website.

