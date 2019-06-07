Advanced search

Ann Widdecombe threatens to leave Cambridgeshire radio show twice when probed about her gay science views

07 June, 2019 - 16:06
Ann Widdecombe twice threatened to end an interview on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire with Chris Mann and Labour MP Daniel Zeichner. Picture: PA/ SUPPLIED.

Ann Widdecombe twice threatened to end an interview on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire this morning (June 7) when probed on her comments about sexuality.

The Brexit Party MEP slammed presenter Chris Mann when he asked if her 'gay therapy' remarks made last weekend had affected the outcome of the Peterborough by-election.

Miss Widdecombe, 71, abruptly told Mr Mann that she accepted to come on his breakfast show to talk about "results and not my remarks".

"If that agreement is broken then that will be the end of my interview," she stormed.

"I did not use the expression gay therapy."

She sharply warned Mr Mann for a second time when he defended his question.

"I just said I had a clear agreement before coming on I am not going to be led down this road," she said.

It comes as Miss Widdecombe had some of her theatre appearances cancelled this week after she suggested science could "produce an answer" to being gay.

Her critics accused her of waging an "anti-LGBT campaign".

Mr Mann was also joined in the studio by Labour MP for Cambridge Daniel Zeichner, who was subject to a tirade from Miss Widdecombe as well.

The 62-year-old said people were "probably pretty bored and fed up" with the former Conservative cabinet minister, saying the Brexit Party's "bubble had burst" in Peterborough.

Miss Widdecombe said: "Anyone listening to you [Mr Zeichner] now will be laughing.

"We [Brexit Party] came within a few votes and candidate Mike Greene was a local man, so it is nonsense to suggest he was not talking about the concerns of Peterborough."

Mr Zeichner replied: "People are bored and fed up with it [Brexit] and quite frankly they're probably pretty bored and fed up with you."

However, Miss Widdecombe ended her interview with a warning that the Labour party will "pay for it" at the general election, saying: "We [Brexit Party] are a big force and you [Labour] were shaken last night as we very close to beating you."

Lisa Forbes won the Peterborough by-election holding the seat for Labour with 10,484 votes last night (June 6).

It gave Labour a lead over the Brexit Party of 683 votes, despite rumours throughout the evening that Mr Greene was making a late charge, and that it would be a close result.

