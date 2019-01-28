Gallery
Staff at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service celebrated at annual ‘Excellence Awards’ at posh Huntingdon hotel
Excellence Award: Alternative Appliance Project Team
Dozens of staff members at the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were enjoyed a night of celebrations at the brigade’s annual awards night.
The glitzy bash took place at the four-star Marriot Hotel in Huntingdon on Thursday, January 17 and saw staff from all areas across the service come together for the night.
Around 140 guests packed the posh hotel to celebrate the “commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff who regularly go above and beyond”.
Hosting the prestigious evening was Chris Strickland, chief fire officer. He was joined by Rick Hylton, assistant chief fire officer and head of media and communications.
Chris said: “Our awards allow us to celebrate all the hard work and dedication shown by staff and to thank them and their families for providing great support.
“It gives me great pride to be able to recognise the achievements of so many members of staff from across the different areas of the service.
“The passion, enthusiasm and professionalism shown by our winners, as well as the years of commitment shown by those receiving long service awards, is really inspiring.”
Winners:
Long Service and Good Conduct medal winners:
Antony Estall – Crew Commander, Burwell
Alex Chrysanthou – Firefighter, Chatteris
Ben Fawcitt – Station Commander, Huntingdon
Scott Fretwell – Crew Commander, Cambridge
Paul Gascoigne – Firefighter, Combined Fire Control
Andy Titmuss – Crew Commander, Wisbech
Adam Woodbine – Firefighter, Kimbolton
Long Service Award Support Staff:
(Awarded after completing 20 years’ of public service.)
Karen Garrard – Procurement Officer, Service HQ
Chairman’s Award:
(Presented to retired personnel who have completed at least 25 years’ service.)
John Chelton – Watch Commander, Wisbech
Mike Fishpoole – Watch Commander, Cottenham
Mick Percival – Watch Commander, Training Centre (Huntingdon)
Danny Rust – Property Manager, Service HQ
Trevor White – Crew Commander, Kimbolton
Excellence Awards:
Fire Protection team
“The teams from north and south of the county faced signiﬁcant challenges responding to the ﬁre at Grenfell Tower.
“They proactively provided reassurance to residents quickly while also helping to coordinate the national response to the aftermath of the tragedy.”
Alternative appliance project – presented by Emergency One and Clan Tools
Led by station commander Danny Kelly, the project team made up of staff from across the service, has introduced new alternative appliances and trial kit to three on-call stations.
Seb Croot
Nominated three times, Seb has been widely recognised for his consistently high standards in his role as a crew commander at Linton Fire Station, as well as when on standby at other stations.
Combined Fire Control
Combined Fire Control is recognised for the way staff handled the unprecedented demand across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk during the spate of ﬁres in the summer.
Portable Misting System team
A team made up of staff from community ﬁre safety, property and control worked together to introduce the lifesaving portable misting systems and install them into vulnerable people’s homes.
Laura Walker
Choosing retention of on-call firefighters as the basis of her dissertation, Laura has taken her findings and presented them at a national conference to other fire and rescue services, showcasing Cambridgeshire as a leading service.
Cambridge Black Watch and Cottenham on-call crew
Using specialist in-water kit and lifesaving techniques, the crews rescued a member of the public that had fallen into the River Cam in October and worked with ambulance staff to resuscitate the casualty.
March on-call crew
The crew of four worked exceptionally hard to save the life of a casualty that went into cardiac arrest during a rescue from a property. They performed lifesaving techniques several times during the rescue and while being transported to hospital.
On-call Recruit of the Year:
(Chosen by the service’s training centre team)
Jordan Sutton
Jordan has been chosen for his resilience and determination during his course.
Community Champion of the Year:
Ryan Berridge
For his commitment and support delivering community safety activity as a volunteer.
On-call Employer of the Year - presented by TruckEast and Scania:
Sainsbury’s Superstore, March
For its support in releasing staff along with providing a training venue and casualties for an exercise.
Certificate of Commendation:
Ken Marshall and Dave Harding
For their support over many years for the training team in setting up and assessing no-notice exercises.
Rodney Cubberley
Providing dedication and commitment to Cambridge Fire Station for more than a decade.
Certificate of Commendation: Rodney Cubberley
Certificate of Commendation: Dave Harding