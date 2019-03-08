Wimblington Summer Show returns to blossom this July!

The Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show takes place next month. Picture: FACEBOOK/WIMBLINGTON SUMMER SHOW. Archant

From cooking your own food to growing your own plants, there are a host of activities taking place at the Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show takes place next month. Picture: FACEBOOK/WIMBLINGTON SUMMER SHOW. The Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show takes place next month. Picture: FACEBOOK/WIMBLINGTON SUMMER SHOW.

There will be a range of activities on offer for families to enjoy, ranging from preparing your own fruit and vegetables to quilting and brewing honey.

A seed swap will also take place, whereby unused seeds, no matter how old they are, can be brought along at no cost in order to encourage germination.

The seeds do not need to be shop bought; if collected from your garden or greenhouse, put them in a paper bag, label them and bring them along.

You may also want to watch:

Regardless of your level or expertise, there are various categories for every age and ability so that everyone can try their hand at something new.

Entries for the show will be accepted on Saturday, July 6 between 6-7pm and Sunday, July 7 between 9-11am.

Doors open to the public on the Sunday afternoon at 2pm at Wimblington Parish Hall on Addison Road, and entry is 50p per person.