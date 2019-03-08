Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wimblington Summer Show returns to blossom this July!

PUBLISHED: 16:48 13 June 2019

The Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show takes place next month. Picture: FACEBOOK/WIMBLINGTON SUMMER SHOW.

The Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show takes place next month. Picture: FACEBOOK/WIMBLINGTON SUMMER SHOW.

Archant

From cooking your own food to growing your own plants, there are a host of activities taking place at the Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show this year.

The Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show takes place next month. Picture: FACEBOOK/WIMBLINGTON SUMMER SHOW.The Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show takes place next month. Picture: FACEBOOK/WIMBLINGTON SUMMER SHOW.

There will be a range of activities on offer for families to enjoy, ranging from preparing your own fruit and vegetables to quilting and brewing honey.

A seed swap will also take place, whereby unused seeds, no matter how old they are, can be brought along at no cost in order to encourage germination.

The seeds do not need to be shop bought; if collected from your garden or greenhouse, put them in a paper bag, label them and bring them along.

You may also want to watch:

Regardless of your level or expertise, there are various categories for every age and ability so that everyone can try their hand at something new.

Entries for the show will be accepted on Saturday, July 6 between 6-7pm and Sunday, July 7 between 9-11am.

Doors open to the public on the Sunday afternoon at 2pm at Wimblington Parish Hall on Addison Road, and entry is 50p per person.

Most Read

Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be on the run in March after escaping HMP Springhill prison

Anthony Bolden (pictured) could be on the run in March after escaping prison serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH. Picture: THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE

‘Life can be taken away so quickly’: March teen speaks out after losing control of his car and flipping off the road in wet weather

The scene on Elm Road on Tuesday (June 11) after Shae Pooley (inset) was involved in a crash which saw his Seat Ibiza flip into the March Rugby Club playing field. Picture: FACEBOOK / SHAE POOLEY

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Jobs up for grabs in Chatteris as people in work hits record high

More than 30 jobs are up for grabs in Chatteris - including positions at a new B&M store. Picture: ARCHANT.

Government Planning Inspector rejects bid by St John’s College, Cambridge to build 95 homes at Estover, March

95 homes planned for this site in March have been refused on appeal. The application was refused by Fenland Council, a decision now confirmed on appeal. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be on the run in March after escaping HMP Springhill prison

Anthony Bolden (pictured) could be on the run in March after escaping prison serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH. Picture: THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE

‘Life can be taken away so quickly’: March teen speaks out after losing control of his car and flipping off the road in wet weather

The scene on Elm Road on Tuesday (June 11) after Shae Pooley (inset) was involved in a crash which saw his Seat Ibiza flip into the March Rugby Club playing field. Picture: FACEBOOK / SHAE POOLEY

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Jobs up for grabs in Chatteris as people in work hits record high

More than 30 jobs are up for grabs in Chatteris - including positions at a new B&M store. Picture: ARCHANT.

Government Planning Inspector rejects bid by St John’s College, Cambridge to build 95 homes at Estover, March

95 homes planned for this site in March have been refused on appeal. The application was refused by Fenland Council, a decision now confirmed on appeal. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

MPs Steve Barclay and Lucy Frazer both backing Boris to be next Prime Minister - but who do you want them to support? Take part in our special poll

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES

£27m next phase of multi-million pound project to improve Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir to be explained at Welney and Earith meetings

Previous work at Welney . Picture; EA

Ye Olde Griffin to host Cancer Research UK charity night with Man Vs Food, ‘Plank Challenge’ and cycle challenge on offer

Ye Olde Griffin in March will host a charity event in aid of Cancer Research UK on Friday, June 14. Picture: GOOGLE / STONEGATE PUBS

Reward for return of £8,000 motorcross bike stolen during break in at Wisbech garage

Motorcross rider's bike is stolen during Wisbech break in. Picture: LUKE BENSTEAD FACEBOOK.

Wimblington Summer Show returns to blossom this July!

The Wimblington & Stonea Summer Show takes place next month. Picture: FACEBOOK/WIMBLINGTON SUMMER SHOW.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists