Claire Smith from Doddington to run Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 in aid of Antenatal Results & Choices

17 March, 2019 - 09:30
Claire Smith of Doddington (pictured) is set to run this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 in aid of Antenatal Results & Choices. Picture: SUPPLIED

Claire Smith

A woman from Doddington is set to run this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 in aid of Antenatal Results & Choices.

Claire Smith, 36, is running for the charity after her son was born at high risk of having an extra Y chromosome – she says he is the “happiest little soul”.

Ms Smith said: “During my second pregnancy, I received a phone call after my 12 week scan to go to the fetal medicine department in Addenbrookes for further tests.

“My results came back negative for all major anomalies and a scan showed no cardiac issues.

“My bloods however did show that my little boy is at a high risk of having XYY syndrome-an extra Y chromosome.

“After finding out the XYY result, I was put it touch with Antenatal Results & Choices who gave me reassurance and guidance, letting me enjoy the rest of my pregnancy without the continuing worry.”

ARC offers non-directive information and support to parents before, during and after antenatal screening.

Are you from Cambridgeshire and running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We’d love to feature you in our newspaper, online and in print.

Please email your name, age, where you live and the cause you are running for and why to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – include ‘London Marathon 2019’ in the subject area.

Please keep submissions between 150-200 words and make sure you attach a photograph. Remember to leave contact details so we can catch up with you after the race. Good luck!

