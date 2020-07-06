Advanced search

Man charged with fraud and theft after distraction burglaries where victims reportedly lost £1,000

PUBLISHED: 15:25 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 06 July 2020

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims lost £1,000.

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims lost £1,000. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Chatteris man was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims reportedly lost £1,000.

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, was charged with multiple distraction burglaries and thefts after his arrest on Thursday (July 2).

The 55-year-old man was charged with three counts of committing fraud by false representation, three counts of theft and driving without a license or insurance.

The charges relate to three incidents which occurred in early June where it is reported victims reportedly lost £1,000.

Smith appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (July 4) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on July 31.

